A New Study Finds Habits Could Involve a "Switch," Not a Timeline

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Habits are traditionally seen as long-term investments that require time to create. SYNEVIT® is shedding light on a new study indicating that goals and decisions may be more important to healthy habits than timelines.

Habits are classically a result of hard work. The old formula is to establish a goal for a habit, set it in motion, and then grind it out, repeating a behavior until it sticks. New research out of Johns Hopkins University, published in the journal Nature Communications, shows that at least some habits may be more sudden in their formulation. The study, which did not include humans, found there may be a "switch-like mechanism that recruits a readily available habit circuit rather than gradual changes across a threshold." In other words, there may be a sudden shift to create a habit, rather than a prolonged learning curve. The study added the potential conclusion, "Thus, habits can emerge suddenly, mediated by an abrupt dorsostriatal shift from outcome- to stimulus-driven processing."

A dorsostriatal shift is the moment when the brain transitions from a conscious, goal-directed behavior to an automatic, habit-driven action. For the CEO of the nutraceutical label SYNEVIT®, George Cvetkovski, this indication of intention over timelines makes sense. "We are creatures of habit," the health and wellness executive said. "You don't need to force the body to do things in rhythm. We crave that. It's how we reduce decision fatigue — by removing those little choices throughout our day. That's why building healthy habits around things like a daily supplement regimen can't be a matter of brute force over time. You need to believe in what you're doing and commit to a goal with conviction. That's where SYNEVIT® can help."

Cvetkovski and his team have been in the nutraceutical world for decades. They have seen the rise in interest from consumers and the subsequent flood of options that followed from manufacturers. This has created a flood of options, research, and messaging that can make it hard for an individual to feel confident in any health decision they make.

An important first step is finding a manufacturer you can trust. Cvetkovski emphasizes this, pointing out that it is a core part of why his company has spent so much time in research and development. SYENVIT® has a track record of working with pharmacists and doctors, and even has some on staff. The brand follows recommended daily allowance (RDA) dosages carefully and uses clean ingredients in blister packaging to preserve integrity and avoid oxidation.

"If you want your mind to engage with a health decision enough to 'switch' to a healthy habit, you need to use supplement tools you can trust," said Cvetkovski. "At SYNEVIT®, we are working all the time to make sure you can count on getting exactly what you see on the label every time your daily habits lead you to open up a supplement."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/

George Cvetkovski

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(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit