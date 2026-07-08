Watch Out for Vitamin B Depletion in the Summer

SYNEVIT® Shines a Spotlight on B Vitamin Depletion During an Unexpected Season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's important to be aware of vitamin B levels when the days get shorter, daylight is limited, and cold weather keeps people inside. But the inverse is also true — albeit for different reasons. This summer, the team at SYNEVIT® is emphasizing the fact that, while the issue in the summer isn't necessarily a lack of vitamin B intake, it can flip to become a concern of excessive output.

B vitamins tend to rapidly deplete in heat and physical activity. For example, a recent study compiled data on all eight essential B vitamins. It traced the relationship between each B vitamin and various sports endeavors, measuring the risk of deficiency in key areas, such as those pursuing athletic or intensive training activities.

The risk of B vitamin depletion doesn't stop there. Once the summer weather hits, the likelihood of travel and vacation also spikes. This can lead to two things. Increased alcohol consumption can be a concern, as it has been linked to a reduction in vitamin B concentration. The other is stress. Low levels of B12 and B9 (folate) have been connected to fatigue and lack of motivation. This can create significant struggles when combined with the stress and demand of summer travel.

These peak-summer factors can either directly contribute to a B vitamin deficiency or, once the deficiency is present, feed into an exhaustion cycle that can increase resistance and fatigue during a busy season of the year.

It's important to take steps to restore and maintain B vitamins throughout the year, which is where SYNEVIT®'s NEUROCOMPLEX-B® comes into the picture. The comprehensive B-vitamin supplement features a complex that is essential for energy, health, and bodily functioning during the summer months. Convenience is also important during the busy summer, which is why the once-a-day tablet (taken with breakfast) helps maintain B vitamin levels with minimal effort. The tablets themselves are a slow-release, enteric-coated design for full-spectrum support that includes energy metabolism, nervous system function, mood, red blood cell production, and muscle comfort.

"Your body goes through a lot in the summer," said SYNEVIT® CEO George Cvetkovski. "It's easy to run low on these essential forms of nutrients. Our B-vitamin complex fills that gap with a kind of simplicity and long-lasting effect that makes it the ideal summer support tool for the months ahead."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/

George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit