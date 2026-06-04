SYNEVIT Highlights Summer Heat and Supplement Stability

In a Year Where Americans Will Be Taking Road Trips, Supplement Packaging, Quality, and Convenience Matter

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Road trips are a good vacation alternative to air travel when gas prices are high. But it can introduce unexpected complications — including the challenge of bringing vitamins with you in hot weather and with inconvenient storage options. SYNEVIT®'s blister packaging makes it easy for supplements to travel.

Road trips are making a comeback in 2026, especially as the summer vacation season approaches and Americans find themselves pinched between vacation plans and high fuel prices. Major voices in the vacation and travel industries, like AAA and Hilton, report that 45% of Americans chose road trips as their preferred vacation type this year (the top option), and 71% plan to drive on their next vacation. Road trips offer a more flexible option that avoids crowds and can make gas expenses more manageable. However, driving in the summer heat can introduce logistical concerns, even in unexpected areas like taking daily vitamins.

"Hitting the road to drive for days on end is a fun way to shake up the vacation experience, but you want to consider what that can do to basic routines like your vitamin regimen," said George Cvetkovski, CEO of the leading supplement brand SYNEVIT®. "Often, being on the road means bags left in hot cars for extended periods of time. That heat can degrade supplements over time. And traditional vitamin bottles? They're inconvenient on the road."

When it comes to heat, in particular, ConsumerLab.com reports, "Many vitamins and other supplements can degrade faster and lose effectiveness when exposed to excessive heat, light, oxygen in the air, or humidity." It also specifically recommends, "Do not leave supplements in your car; take what you need with you and leave the rest at home. The temperature inside your car can quickly exceed even the warmest outdoor temperature."

As an alternative to loose pills or overheated bottles, Cvetkovski recommends blister packaging: "At SYNEVIT®, we use blister packaging for many of our supplements to keep them fresh and easily accessible over time. This also spreads them out, making it harder to overheat than a plastic container."

The supplement brand's signature blister packaging approach is a flagship benefit of its supplements. This individual compartment option means every tablet and softgel is encased in its own preserved space until moments before consumption. That already removes the concern of excessive oxidation (which can also degrade quality over time) that comes with an open bottle approach. When it comes to road trips, blister packaging (which SYNEVIT is even offering a 33% discount to help address spring vitamin deficiencies) also means people can bring exactly the number of vitamins they need for a trip and keep them safely contained until they need them, no matter where the open road takes them this summer.

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/



Media Contact:

George Cvetkovski

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(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit