SYNEVIT® Spring Supplement Reset: Timing and Absorption in the Spotlight

As People are Trying to Reset From Winter and Build Healthy Habits Into the Summer, Supplements Shouldn't Fly Under the Radar

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring is a time when people want to reset — and not just spring cleaning. Many use the shift in seasons as inspiration to reboot habits and health initiatives that may have dropped off over the colder, more restrictive winter months. As days lengthen and the warm weather increases, SYNEVIT®'s CEO stresses taking timing and absorption seriously when doing a spring supplement reset.

"May is when people are often trying to get back on track before summer," said George Cvetkovski, founder and CEO of SYNEVIT®. "Many of us are coming off of colds, managing spring allergies, and trying to overcome fatigue. We feel out of shape, and often are managing health shortcomings and deficiencies that creep in over the slow, cold winter months. This is a great time to focus on a vitamin regimen refresh."

Cvetkovski points out that the occasion is good for more than restocking. "Use the spring focus to explore where you can improve your vitamin use," he said, adding that, with spring coming up, SYNEVIT is even offering a 33% discount to help address spring vitamin deficiencies. He adds that quality really matters when making a selection, saying, "Two areas we always focus on at SYNEVIT® are timing and absorption. You want to take the right vitamins at the right times in the right quantities and with the right bioavailability."

As far as absorption is concerned, the SYNEVIT approach has been to focus on a few key areas. Its formulas are made with ingredients sourced from natural and organic sources whenever possible to make them more compatible for digestion and metabolism. Strong concentration is also a standard. "We want to make sure the body can retain each ingredient," the CEO explained.

Pharmaceutical-grade blister packaging is also key. "We use these to keep each tablet or capsule potent by avoiding oxidation. That means each dose doesn't degrade for four or five years, whereas most other products are two years because of open bottles."

Cvetkovski and his team address timing through modified-release technologies, including an enteric coating that takes time to break down in the digestive system. These slow-release tablets protect acid-sensitive ingredients, guard against stomach irritation, and target release to optimal timing in the small intestine, enhancing stability and improving effectiveness.

"As people sift through their supplements and reset their regimens, they should keep timing and absorption in mind," Cvetkovski concluded. "Simply taking supplements isn't enough. You want to make sure you're using products that can release potent doses at the right times so your body can take full advantage of that extra burst of daily nutrition."

About SYNEVIT®

Launched in 1998 by CEO George Cvetkovski, SYNEVIT® traces its roots to North Macedonia (ex: Yugoslavia). The brand is currently headquartered out of North Macedonia with offices in Serbia and Rochester, New York. SYNEVIT® is an in-house brand of vitamins and minerals with unique, perpetually improved formulas informed by on-staff doctors and pharmacists and designed for therapeutic effect in patients. Learn more at synevit.com.

SYNEVIT®: https://synevit.com/press/



George Cvetkovski

[email protected]

(02) 3225 843

SOURCE Synevit