Synexis® LLC. Introduces Sentry XL, Expanding Indoor Environmental Quality Solutions

New device provides largest square footage coverage in IEQ technology

LENEXA, Kan., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synexis is excited to introduce the Sentry XL, our latest product designed to offer exceptional performance and expanded coverage, transforming the way we experience living and working in larger occupied spaces.

The Sentry XL is the newest technology offering from Synexis®, a leader in creating cleaner indoor environments. Synexis is the sole developer of patented technology that creates and continuously deploys Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP®) to help reduce the presence of viruses, bacteria, mold and VOCs in the air and on surfaces. The Synexis® Sentry XL provides DHP® coverage for 3,000 square feet, double the previous version.

The Sentry XL joins the Synexis portfolio of Indoor Environmental Quality (IEQ) devices using a patented and advanced technology to continuously combat harmful pathogens in the air and on surfaces. Synexis technology converts naturally occurring oxygen and humidity into Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP®). DHP circulates throughout occupied spaces, actively reducing bacteria, mold, viruses, and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) continuously and at the point of introduction.

In addition to protecting the largest area in the Synexis portfolio, the Sentry XL provides extended temperature range, a longer-lasting LED bulb, a robust design, and simplified maintenance. The Sentry XL operates as a stand-alone device or can be conveniently wall-mounted requiring only a standard 120VAC outlet to function.

"We are excited to introduce the Sentry XL as the latest addition to our expanding product portfolio. With significantly expanded area coverage, and enhanced temperature ranges, this device represents Synexis' commitment to continued investment in innovation and the needs of our customers," said Dennis Doyle, CEO of Synexis.

Key Features of the Sentry XL:

Maximum Coverage: Effectively safeguards indoor areas of up to 3,000 square feet.

Increased Temperature Range: Generates DHP in colder environments as low as 35 degrees Fahrenheit.

Extended LED Bulb: An energy–efficient LED bulb with a lifespan over five years, reducing the need for frequent replacements and contributing to cost savings.

Robust Design: Crafted from high-quality materials, the Sentry XL is housed in a stainless-steel and aluminum frame, ensuring durability and reliability in challenging indoor conditions.

The Sentry XL is now available from Synexis and for more information please visit our website:

https://synexis.com/air-and-surface-purification-products/synexis-sentry-xl-cold-space-and-large-area-air-surface-purification/

About Synexis

The Synexis® mission since 2008 has been to make the air we breathe and the surfaces we touch continuously cleaner. Synexis is the industry leader in microbial reduction. Our innovative Dry Hydrogen Peroxide (DHP®) fights viruses, bacteria, mold, VOCs, and more. The technology can safely run 24/7/365 within occupied spaces. The Sentry XL can help customers meet the ASHRAE 241 Standard.

Synexis® devices provide DHP® coverage to more than 40 million square feet of indoor spaces in a variety of industries such as Healthcare, Education, Sports & Recreation, Food Services, and many more. Our Synexis Systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state governments. Synexis devices are produced in EPA registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500. The effectiveness of our DHP technology is supported by data from many peer-reviewed studies. Synexis is the solution for a healthy indoor environment, making the air we breathe and the surfaces we touch cleaner.

