SynForU(TM)-HerCare probiotics shows benefits to reduce vaginal yeast infection in pregnant women

SynForU™-HerCare, lactobacilli strains, is designed to improve the quality of life in pregnant women with VC, one of the most common health issues affecting women globally. This probiotic blend isolated from dairy, namely Lactobacillus plantarum LP115, Lactobacillus helveticus LA25, Lactobacillus rhamnosus LRH10, Lactobacillus paracasei LPC12, Lactobacillus fermentum LF26, and Lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. lactis LDL114. Its quality, efficacy and performance have been tested. It's superior in adhesive ability to Hela cell, hydrogen peroxide production, and antibacterial activity compared to other intimate care probiotics in the market.

"Most researches on probiotics and vaginal candidiasis primarily emphasized on women in general, without specifically targeting pregnant women. While VC may occur randomly in pregnant women; however, studies indicate that a higher prevalence was observed in pregnant women regardless of their age, trimester, parity, occupation and educational levels. When it comes to VC treatment, studies suggest that probiotics are preferred option compared to antifungal drugs because these drugs normally come with side effects such as increased recurrence rate and drug resistance. Thus, we developed further randomized studies to investigate the potential impact of probiotics on prevention of VC particularly in pregnant women," says Dr. San Land Young, Human Healthcare Global Operation Head of SynbioTech.

Seventy-eight subjects at 14-32 weeks of pregnancy with VC, completed the double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized 8-week study. The intervention group took lactobacilli probiotics, (two capsules/ day of 9.5 log CFU/ capsule) for 8 weeks.

The lactobacilli group shows 45% reduction of vulvovaginal symptoms such as irritation, discharge and burning (P<0.05), 31% reduction of worry (P=0.001), 34.6% reduction of the impairment of daily activities attributed to VC at week-8 (P=0.026) whereas the placebo group showed no significant changes in emotional stress or in social impacts. Notably, the lactobacilli group also reported 38% decreasing in recurrences of emotional stress at week-8 (P=0.0002 Vs P=0.003) and 33% improvement in social impacts (P=0.006) compared to the placebo group. In addition, the lactobacilli group also demonstrated higher defecation times per week (11% increase) (P=0.001) and showed marginally less constipated (P=0.06) as compared to the placebo group.

The results indicate that supplementation of SynForU™-HerCare reduces vulvovaginal symptoms, recurrences of VC, and improves emotional and social distress attributed to VC. Moreover, SynForU™-HerCare showed the potential benefit in reducing risks of pregnancy-induced constipation. Women can benefit from compelling effects of SynForU™-HerCare, efficacious and science-supported probiotics. SynForU™-HerCare is available worldwide now.

Lisa Chen, Marketing Manager of SynbioTech commented, "There are many probiotics with claims in the market, but science is the key. SynForU™-HerCare is backed by robust science and it's our commitment to providing long-term care for women around the globe, thereby making a difference in their life".

