SynFutures Announces First Major Launch From Its Builder Program as Monday Trade Goes Live on Monad

HONG KONG, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SynFutures ( https://www.synfutures.com ), a leading decentralized exchange, announced today that Monday Trade, a high-performance trading platform built through the SynFutures Builder Program, has officially launched on the newly released Monad mainnet. Monday Trade is one of the first perpetual futures trading venues to go live on Monad and represents a milestone for SynFutures as it expands its support for builders creating onchain trading products.

Monday Trade began as an incubated prototype within the Builder Program. The team worked closely with SynFutures' core engineers to refine its architecture, scale its liquidity model, and prepare for high-speed execution on Monad. The resulting platform now offers millisecond-level trading, future support for a wide range of tokenized assets, and a user experience built for active onchain traders.

SynFutures introduced the Builder Program in the second quarter of 2025 to help new teams move from concept to launch with technical guidance, liquidity support, and access to SynFutures' network of traders and market makers. Monday Trade is the first of several products expected to debut from the program with multiple incubations ongoing across perpetual trading, automated strategies, and liquidity infrastructure.

SynFutures' support for Monday Trade reflects the protocol's focus on scaling infrastructure for onchain markets. Since launching in 2021, SynFutures has processed hundreds of billions in cumulative trading volume and has undergone several rounds of external audits and stress testing. The protocol also introduced support for real world asset (RWA) markets such as gold and crude oil earlier this year, setting the foundation for broader RWA expansion in 2026.

"As demand for faster and more open markets continues to rise, we expect new applications to rely on trading infrastructure that has already been tested and scaled. Monday Trade leverages this proven foundation from day one," said Mark Lee, core contributor at SynFutures. "Monday Trade's launch on Monad is an early example of the momentum we expect to see for the builder program through 2026."

The rollout of Builder Program projects coincides with SynFutures' own roadmap. Private testing has begun for early users and professional traders on the upcoming SynFutures Layer 1 chain, which is scheduled for public launch in the first quarter of 2026. The chain is designed to provide native support for high-frequency trading and new forms of collateral while maintaining a familiar experience for current users.

Monday Trade has already demonstrated strong early traction. Since the platform's testnet launch, it has accumulated $1.2 million in Total Value Locked with $137.2 million in lifetime trading volume. It also offers 424 trading pairs at launch to provide broad market coverage for onchain users.

With Monad now live and Monday Trade operational on day one, SynFutures expects growing demand for fast, onchain trading environments. Monday Trade serves as an early example of how independent teams can use the SynFutures framework to bring liquidity and activity to emerging ecosystems.

