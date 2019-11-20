Syngas World Markets to 2024 - The Development of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) Method is Creating a Positive Outlook

DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

Growing demand for syngas from the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, syngas is primarily used to produce SNG that is used in the form of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in rail, marine and road transportation industries. It can also be used to fuel gas engines for power supply owing to benefits such as low energy costs, increased stability and predictability.

Moreover, the development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method is also creating a positive outlook for the market. It facilitates the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas. This is catalyzing the market growth as it reduces the need to transport the feedstock to the gasification plants, which consequently provides significant cost benefits.

Additionally, growing environmental consciousness and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of clean fuels are also significantly contributing to the market growth. Syngas is crucial in reducing the waste pollution in landfills and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.



Competitive Landscape

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, BASF SE, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens, The Linde Group, General Electric, Dakota Gasification Company, SynGas Technology LLC, TechnipFMC PLC, OXEA GmbH, Yara, John Wood Group, ECUST, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global syngas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global syngas industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the gasifier type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global syngas industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global syngas industry?

What is the structure of the global syngas industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global syngas industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Syngas Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type

6.1 Fixed Bed

6.2 Entrained Flow

6.3 Fluidized Bed



7 Market Breakup by Feedstock

7.1 Coal

7.2 Natural Gas

7.3 Petroleum

7.4 Pet-Coke

7.5 Biomass and Waste



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Steam Reforming

8.2 Partial Oxidation

8.3 Auto-Thermal Reforming

8.4 Combined or Two-Step Reforming

8.5 Reforming



9 Market Breakup by End-Use

9.1 Power Generation

9.2 Chemicals

9.3 Liquid Fuels

9.4 Gaseous Fuels



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.2 Europe

10.3 North America

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.5 Latin America



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals

15.3.2 Air Liquide

15.3.3 BASF SE

15.3.4 BP PLC

15.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell

15.3.6 Siemens

15.3.7 The Linde Group

15.3.8 General Electric

15.3.9 Dakota Gasification Company

15.3.10 SynGas Technology LLC

15.3.11 TechnipFMC PLC

15.3.12 OXEA GmbH

15.3.13 Yara

15.3.14 John Wood Group

15.3.15 ECUST



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nis3qy

