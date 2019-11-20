Syngas World Markets to 2024 - The Development of Underground Coal Gasification (UCG) Method is Creating a Positive Outlook
Nov 20, 2019, 11:45 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Syngas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global syngas market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.
Growing demand for syngas from the chemical industry is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, syngas is primarily used to produce SNG that is used in the form of Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) in rail, marine and road transportation industries. It can also be used to fuel gas engines for power supply owing to benefits such as low energy costs, increased stability and predictability.
Moreover, the development of underground coal gasification (UCG) method is also creating a positive outlook for the market. It facilitates the completion of in-situ gasification process that converts coal into syngas. This is catalyzing the market growth as it reduces the need to transport the feedstock to the gasification plants, which consequently provides significant cost benefits.
Additionally, growing environmental consciousness and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of clean fuels are also significantly contributing to the market growth. Syngas is crucial in reducing the waste pollution in landfills and greenhouse gases from the atmosphere.
Competitive Landscape
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Air Products and Chemicals, Air Liquide, BASF SE, BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell, Siemens, The Linde Group, General Electric, Dakota Gasification Company, SynGas Technology LLC, TechnipFMC PLC, OXEA GmbH, Yara, John Wood Group, ECUST, etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- How has the global syngas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global syngas industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the gasifier type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the feedstock?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global syngas industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global syngas industry?
- What is the structure of the global syngas industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global syngas industry?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Syngas Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type
5.4 Market Breakup by Feedstock
5.5 Market Breakup by Technology
5.6 Market Breakup by End-Use
5.7 Market Breakup by Region
5.8 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Gasifier Type
6.1 Fixed Bed
6.2 Entrained Flow
6.3 Fluidized Bed
7 Market Breakup by Feedstock
7.1 Coal
7.2 Natural Gas
7.3 Petroleum
7.4 Pet-Coke
7.5 Biomass and Waste
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Steam Reforming
8.2 Partial Oxidation
8.3 Auto-Thermal Reforming
8.4 Combined or Two-Step Reforming
8.5 Reforming
9 Market Breakup by End-Use
9.1 Power Generation
9.2 Chemicals
9.3 Liquid Fuels
9.4 Gaseous Fuels
10 Market Breakup by Region
10.1 Asia Pacific
10.2 Europe
10.3 North America
10.4 Middle East and Africa
10.5 Latin America
11 SWOT Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Strengths
11.3 Weaknesses
11.4 Opportunities
11.5 Threats
12 Value Chain Analysis
13 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
13.4 Degree of Competition
13.5 Threat of New Entrants
13.6 Threat of Substitutes
14 Price Analysis
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players
15.3.1 Air Products and Chemicals
15.3.2 Air Liquide
15.3.3 BASF SE
15.3.4 BP PLC
15.3.5 Royal Dutch Shell
15.3.6 Siemens
15.3.7 The Linde Group
15.3.8 General Electric
15.3.9 Dakota Gasification Company
15.3.10 SynGas Technology LLC
15.3.11 TechnipFMC PLC
15.3.12 OXEA GmbH
15.3.13 Yara
15.3.14 John Wood Group
15.3.15 ECUST
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nis3qy
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article