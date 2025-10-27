Syngene International announces plans to add bioconjugation suite for end-to-end Antibody-Drug Conjugates Development

Bioconjugation capability will complement commercial payload, linker and monoclonal antibodies services

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngene International, a global contract research, development and manufacturing organization (CRDMO), is adding a GMP bioconjugation suite at its commercial biologics facility [Unit 3] in Bengaluru. With this new capability, Syngene will offer fully integrated, end-to-end services for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) – from discovery through to GMP manufacturing – placing it among a handful of CDMOs with full-service capabilities.

The OEB-5 rated suite will accelerate ADC development timelines by enabling both Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb) production and GMP bioconjugation at a single site, complementing Syngene's existing commercial capabilities in payload and linker manufacturing. Expected to be operational within this financial year, the conjugation facility will also support a range of advanced conjugates and related modalities. These services are further strengthened by collocated analytical and bioanalytical capabilities, ensuring seamless integration across the development lifecycle.

"The discovery and development of ADCs is complex, often involving multiple vendors and geographically dispersed sites, which adds substantial supply chain complexity and potential delays," said Alex Del Priore, Head - LM CDMO, Syngene International."By integrating bioconjugation capabilities with our commercial-scale biologics, payload, and linker production units in Bengaluru, we can significantly compress development timelines and offer a unique, end-to-end pathway from early discovery through to GMP manufacturing," he added.

Building on a decade of experience in ADC discovery and with proven expertise in handling high-potency payloads, linkers, and mAbs across well-established, GMP-compliant facilities, Syngene is scaling its capabilities to support clinical programs and plans to develop commercial-scale capabilities in the future.

Additionally, the laboratories will offer process development, analytical characterization, and scale-up for both early- and late-stage programs. This addition will further enhance Syngene's ability to serve biotech and biopharma clients seeking agile, science-driven partners for their ADC programs. It also reinforces the company's commitment to innovation and operational excellence in, ADCs, one of the fastest-growing segments with a large pipeline of molecules now entering clinical development.

Syngene will be present at CPHI Frankfurt, Ground Level, Hall Number 6, Booth Number C66. The team will be delighted to share further information about this investment and beyond.

About Syngene: Syngene International Ltd. (BSE: 539268, NSE: SYNGENE, ISIN: INE 398R01022) is an integrated research, development, and manufacturing services company serving the global pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutrition, animal health, consumer goods, and specialty chemical sectors. Syngene's team of over 5,600 scientists brings both deep expertise and the capacity to deliver scientific excellence, robust data security and world class manufacturing, at speed, to improve time-to-market and lower the cost of innovation. With 2.5+ mn sq. ft of specialized discovery, development, and manufacturing facilities, Syngene works with around 400 global customers across industry segments, including biotech companies pursuing leading-edge science and multinationals such as BMS, GSK, Zoetis and Merck KGaA. For more details, visit www.syngeneintl.com. For the Company's latest Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report, visit Syngene ESG Report

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2637918/5584141/Syngene_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Syngene International