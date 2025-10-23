Syngenta and WSI Celebrate 5 Years of Partnership, Expand Integrated Logistics Services

How Syngenta built a Midwest distribution powerhouse with WSI

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Five years after breaking ground on what would become a cornerstone of its North American supply chain, Syngenta Crop Protection and WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) announced the expansion of their partnership.

WSI and Syngenta's Council Bluffs distribution facility.

WSI will now provide dedicated freight shuttle services from the facility—transforming its role from single-service provider to integrated logistics partner for Syngenta's Midwest operations. Syngenta's decision to expand the partnership is primarily based on WSI delivering measurable results including consistent safety excellence, industry-leading performance metrics, and seamless operations.

"This is what successful partnerships look like," said Bob Schroeder, CEO of WSI. "You earn trust through consistent performance, which earns our company the opportunity to deliver more value. Syngenta chose us to integrate transportation because they know WSI will execute with the same safety and reliability standards and precision that have defined our work together."

From concept to cornerstone

Syngenta had a vision for the facility when it selected WSI to lead a greenfield build for its new U.S. distribution hub in 2018. The partnership project was ambitious: to design, construct, and operate a highly efficient, compliant, and scalable facility to serve the country's agricultural heartland.

In October 2020, amid the height of global disruption, that vision became reality. The 137,000-square-foot WSI-owned Council Bluffs site opened as a state-of-the-art facility with Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ) designation, and Responsible Care® certification, enabling domestic and international operations from a single hub.

"Over the years, our partnership with WSI has evolved into a trusted regional hub that plays a vital role in Syngenta's supply chain," said Heath Billingsley, NA Regional Head of Production and Supply. "Their collaboration and commitment have helped us deliver one of the most reliable and responsive supply chains in the industry, fully focused on supporting the success of U.S. farmers."

Built for today, ready for tomorrow

Located on a 43-acre site at the intersection of Interstates 29 and 80, the Council Bluffs warehouse quickly became one of Syngenta's top-performing distribution centers in the American network.

With six-state regional coverage, integrated FTZ operations, and the option of adding rail access, the site stands as a model for how chemical manufacturers can strengthen supply chain resilience while meeting strict safety and compliance standards.

"Our Council Bluffs facility was designed with advanced site containment infrastructure and room for expansion," said Bob Schroeder, CEO of WSI. "These capabilities position us to offer public warehousing and overflow space as their needs grow. Our recent Responsible Care Partner of the Year award also recognizes WSI's commitment to safety and the environment."

WSI's role goes far beyond day-to-day warehousing. The company provides both domestic and international inventory management and visibility as well as proactive problem-solving, ensuring operational reliability even in the most complex environments. Vikrant Rai, Manager of Operations Strategy at Syngenta, said of the WSI partnership, "They are not just executors but true collaborative partners who proactively surface challenges and work with us on solutions."

About Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection is a global leader in agricultural innovation. It is focused on empowering farmers to make the transformation required to feed the world's population while protecting our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Syngenta CP offers a leading portfolio of crop protection technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants with higher yields. Its 17,700 employees are helping to transform agriculture in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and is part of the Syngenta Group. Read its stories and follow Syngenta on LinkedIn, Instagram, and X.

About WSI

WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) is a leading 3PL provider delivering reliable warehousing, fulfillment and freight logistics solutions nationwide. WSI helps manufacturers and retailers optimize logistics spend, streamline operations, and improve customer satisfaction through a collaborative partnership model. Its network includes a broad range of capabilities from specialized chemical storage facilities and rail-served sites to multichannel fulfillment across North America. Learn more at www.wsinc.com.

