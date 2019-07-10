Syngenta Chooses Dialpad for Worldwide Communications Need

SAN FRANCISCO, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialpad , the only cloud-native business communications platform powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™), today announced the signing of Syngenta. The multi-year deal will roll out Dialpad Talk across the organization, allowing one of the world's largest agriculture companies to optimize the way it communicates internally and externally among 28,000+ global employees.

Led by guidance of new IT leadership, Syngenta sought to optimize their telephony utilization and offer employees a more modern, unified communications experience as an alternative to a traditional desk phone. They selected Dialpad because of previous successful experiences and a belief they could drive better utilization with a modern softphone approach.

"Modernizing and improving collaboration within our company not only benefits our employees but our customers as well. Through better connectivity, we can work together to unlock the potential of technology and improve agriculture outcomes for farmers around the world to more sustainably feed the 7.5 billion people on our planet," said Greg Meyers, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Syngenta. "With Dialpad, employees can stay in touch with customers and each other, anywhere they are, and on any device."

From small businesses to enterprises, Dialpad Talk offers one unified platform for business voice, SMS and contacts to unify business communications, offering a faster and easier path to growth compared to legacy providers. As a pure-cloud solution, Dialpad Talk does not require any on-premises servers, storage or hardwired phones. With seamless, native integrations with CRMs and productivity tools, Dialpad Talk can be deployed instantly - and internationally - enabling organizations of any size to immediately derive more value from their shift to the cloud by better connecting offices and remote workers.

Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with Dialpad Talk, Dialpad Sell, Dialpad Support and UberConference. By providing businesses with a modern, secure and reliable communications platform that handles voice, video, messages and meetings across all devices, Dialpad's Vi-powered tools transform communications for organizations across all industries.

"For companies ready to modernize communications and scale efficiently, Dialpad offers a comprehensive solution with its instantly deployable platform that closes the gap on silos and connects teams, no matter where or how they work," said Craig Walker, CEO of Dialpad. "We love working with Syngenta and look forward to our continued partnership."

Dialpad was founded in 2011 with a goal of "Making Business Communications Great." In the past year, Dialpad acquired TalkIQ, a leader in real-time speech recognition and artificial intelligence. By combining TalkIQ's real-time speech recognition and natural language processing technologies with Dialpad's leading communications solutions, and with last month's launch of Dialpad Sell, Dialpad provides the first true real-time speech recognition product on the market. The hyper-growth company also raised $50 million in Series D funding last summer, with ICONIQ Capital leading the round.

About Dialpad

Dialpad's mission is to make business communications great. Built on the Google Cloud Platform for unmatched security, reliability and scale, Dialpad's product suite covers the full range of modern business communications needs with DialpadTalk, DialpadSell, DialpadSupport, and UberConference, all powered by Voice Intelligence (Vi™). Today more than 60,000 of the world's most innovative businesses use Dialpad and its seamless integrations with Google G Suite and Microsoft Office 365 to be more productive. Customers include WeWork, Uber, Motorola Solutions, Domo and Xero. Investors include Amasia, Andreessen Horowitz, Felicis Ventures, GV, ICONIQ Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Scale Ventures, Section 32, Softbank, and Work-Bench.

Visit dialpad.com and https://www.dialpad.com/voice-intelligence/ for more information.

