Syngenta Crop Protection and Taranis Partner to Drive AI-Powered Agronomy Solutions and Business Opportunities for Retailers

Collaboration brings advanced AI-powered recommendations and conservation-focused services to boost farm productivity and profitability

GREENSBORO, N.C., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta Crop Protection, LLC, a global leader in crop protection, is proud to announce that Syngenta and Taranis, the world's leading AI-powered crop intelligence platform, have entered into a multi-year collaboration to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven agronomic productivity and conservation-focused innovation to agricultural retail partners in the US.

Starting in 2024/2025 and over a three-year period, the collaboration will involve a significant investment aimed at supporting ag retailers in the adoption of Taranis' AI-powered agronomic platforms so retail partners can benefit from AI-derived leaf-level remote scouting insights and generative AI (GenAI) agronomic recommendations. This collaboration is designed to revolutionize ag retailer workflows while optimizing farm decision making, facilitating grower adoption of conservation practices, and increasing farm profitability.

"We believe this collaboration with Taranis will help retailers tap into the full potential of AI and digital agronomy, unlocking new levels of operational efficiencies," said Paul Backman, head of North America Crop Protection digital agriculture & sustainable solutions. "By combining Syngenta's industry-leading portfolio with Taranis' AI-driven insights, we empower retailers to deliver better, faster and more precise service to their grower-customers."

Ongoing development between Syngenta and Taranis will support the continued advancement of AI-powered agronomic platforms. The collaboration will include technology and features from Syngenta's Cropwise platform with Taranis' leading crop intelligence solution and will target innovation in areas including conservation agronomy, agricultural productivity, and AI-enabled agronomic solutions.

Leaf-Level AI-Driven Agronomic Recommendations

Syngenta will extend a unique offer focused in the Midwest to support targeted retailers' adoption of Taranis' AI-driven intelligence platform providing leaf-level 0.3mm/pixel resolution threat detection of weed species, insects, diseases and nutrient deficiencies. The service will enable retailers to remotely scout more acres, more comprehensively, from anywhere they access the platform, and to easily prioritize the fields that require the most immediate attention. Paired with Ag Assistant™, the Taranis GenAI agronomy engine, retail advisors can generate data-driven expert agronomic recommendations that save time and allow them to act decisively to help their grower-customers protect their crops using Syngenta's market-leading crop protection portfolio, resulting in yield-enhancing crop management practices that improve retailer and grower productivity and profitability.

"Having an instantaneous understanding of the issues and the optimal solution creates efficiencies and opportunities the industry has never seen before," said Opher Flohr, CEO of Taranis. "This collaboration with Syngenta is a significant step forward in driving the AI revolution for production agriculture."

Future collaboration between Syngenta and Taranis will seek to integrate Syngenta's Cropwise platform with Taranis' Intelligence Service to further enhance digital agronomy solutions available to Retail partners.

Hassle-Free Conservation Services

This collaboration on conservation services will enable retail partners to offer their grower-customers access to Taranis' conservation platform through a success-based model. The platform helps growers access funding for adoption of conservation practices, and when coupled with Taranis support has shown increased conservation funding success rates. Validation of sustainable practices is streamlined through an automated process that seamlessly fulfills conservation reporting requirements.

"Our collaboration with Taranis underscores Syngenta's commitment to sustainability," said Paul. "By offering easy access to conservation tools and funding, we are making it simpler for growers to adopt sustainable practices that further preserve their legacy."

Future collaboration between Syngenta and Taranis will bring additional sustainability-focused benefits including integration of Syngenta's Cropwise Sustainability platform with Taranis' Conservation Service to access emerging market opportunities for retailers and growers created through digitally enabled conservation agronomy practices.

About Syngenta

Syngenta Crop Protection and Syngenta Seeds are part of Syngenta Group, one of the world's leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality, and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources.

The content of this release is for information purposes only. This release is not, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or issue or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or other property interests.

To learn more, visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com.

About Taranis

Taranis is the world's leading AI-powered crop intelligence platform, providing ag advisors and their growers with data-driven agronomic recommendations that drive farm management and input decisions. Through full-service, leaf-level data capture, Taranis' insights and services allow the growers to accelerate decision making, simplify management, maximize profitability and enhance their sustainable farming practices. Since its founding, Taranis has worked with the world's top agricultural retailers and crop protection companies, serving millions of acres for customers in the United States, Brazil, and Europe. Taranis has offices located in Westfield, Indiana, Tel Aviv, Israel, and Campinas, Brazil. To learn more visit www.taranis.com.

