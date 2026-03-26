Syngenta Launches the Durastak Traits of Tomorrow Scholarship

New program will award $2,000 to five students pursuing careers in STEM and agriculture

Five students will each receive a $2,000 scholarship award

Open to students pursuing STEM and agriculture-related careers

Applications accepted March 23 through June 15, 2026

Available to eligible students across 13 key Midwest states

RALEIGH, N.C., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Syngenta launched the Durastak Traits of Tomorrow Scholarship, a new scholarship program that will award five $2,000 scholarships to exceptional students pursuing careers in STEM and agriculture. Applications will be accepted March 23 through June 15, 2026.

As an innovator in crop trait technology, Syngenta's scholarship program recognizes students who embody the traits that define leadership and drive progress: determination, resourcefulness and a forward-thinking mindset. This scholarship is powered by the foundational idea that strong traits underpin success in crop performance and in the people who will carry agriculture forward.

Durastak Traits of Tomorrow Scholarship awards $2,000 to five students pursuing STEM and agriculture careers. Post this

"The future of agriculture depends on this next generation of farmers, innovators and problem-solvers," said Steve Sterchi, Head of Product & Commercial Strategy at Syngenta. "The Durastak Traits of Tomorrow Scholarship is our commitment to fostering their success."

Eligibility

The Durastak Traits of Tomorrow Scholarship is open to U.S. residents age 18 or older who are pursuing studies in science, technology, engineering, mathematics or agriculture-related fields. Eligible applicants only include high school seniors planning to enroll full time in a college or university in fall 2026 in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota or Wisconsin, as well as current college or graduate students enrolled in institutions in those states. Employees of Syngenta and their immediate family members are not eligible.

How to Apply

Students can apply by submitting an online application and view the full rules at https://www.syngenta-us.com/seed/corn-traits/durastak-scholarship. The application window opens March 23 and closes June 15, 2026. After the application period closes, a panel of judges will review all eligible submissions and select the five scholarship recipients based on the merits of their applications. Recipients will be notified on or about June 30, 2026.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is a global leader in agricultural innovation with a presence in more than 90 countries. Syngenta is focused on developing technologies and farming practices that empower farmers, so they can make the transformation required to feed the world's population while preserving our planet. Its bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Guided by its Sustainability Priorities, Syngenta is developing new technologies and solutions that support farmers to grow healthier plants in healthier soil with a higher yield. Syngenta Crop Protection is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds is headquartered in the United States. Read our stories and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram & X.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as 'expect', 'would', 'will', 'potential', 'plans', 'prospects', 'estimated', 'aiming', 'on track' and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.

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SOURCE Syngenta Seeds, LLC