Syngenta Switches to Brightflag for Legal Spend Management & Matter Management Needs

NEW YORK, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightflag, the AI-powered legal spend management platform, today announced Syngenta, one of the world's leading agriculture innovation companies, as its latest customer. The new partnership marks an important milestone in the evolution of Syngenta's legal operations and extends Brightflag's reputation as the go-to choice among enterprises with global legal functions.

With 48,000 employees working across 100 countries, Syngenta manages a complex portfolio of global legal matters. Its existing e-billing and matter management system had become a limiting factor, however, routinely delaying essential tasks for both internal staff and outside counsel.

Syngenta evaluated several alternatives before ultimately selecting Brightflag as the comprehensive solution for taking control of its legal spend. As the only legal spend management software with AI at its core, Brightflag will provide Syngenta's legal department with powerful tools to diligently manage costs, strategically resource work, and consistently deliver value to the business.

"We are an ambitious team that knew it was time for us to move into a new league of legal operations," said Laurent Giezendanner, Head of Corporate Security and Legal Operations at Syngenta. "Brightflag will help us become a department defined by data-driven decisions, fast responses, and consistently high customer satisfaction."

"We're thrilled to partner with Syngenta, an innovative enterprise with a global impact and exacting requirements," said Kevin Cohn, Chief Customer Officer at Brightflag. "We'll pair our powerful technology and personalized support to guide the team through the challenges that accompany all meaningful organizational changes."

At a time when many global businesses are struggling to adjust to the realities of remote work, Brightflag's cloud-based technology and consultative approach have helped Syngenta maintain its aggressive transformation timeline. And as familiarity with Brightflag's advanced automation and analytics grows, Syngenta's legal department is excited to identify new areas where it can deliver measurable business value.

About Brightflag

Brightflag enables organizations to take control of their legal spend with AI-powered software that's easy to use and backed by proactive customer support. Brightflag processes billions of dollars of legal spend annually on behalf of its customers, resulting in hundreds of millions of dollars in savings and tens of thousands of hours in avoided administrative work. Founded in 2014, Brightflag serves a global community of in-house legal teams and their vendors from its offices in Dublin, New York, and Sydney.

SOURCE Brightflag Inc.

Related Links

www.brightflag.com

