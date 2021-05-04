Syniti and Data Migration Resources Merge to Accelerate Value and Innovation for Enterprise Digital Transformation

-- Organization is uniquely positioned to solve complex data challenges that transform clients into efficient digital enterprises through a combined IP portfolio, expanded global footprint and the largest collection of data specialists in the world

-- AI-driven platform converges a complete set of enterprise capabilities spanning data management, analytics and governance

-- Company will operate under the Syniti brand, with Bridge Growth Partners, LLC as the majority shareholder

BOSTON, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, and Data Migration Resources, Inc. (DMR), a proven provider of high-quality data to the world's leading organizations, today announced they have come together to uniquely address enterprises' rapidly growing need for holistic and strategic enterprise data management. With globally-trusted technology and expertise from thousands of successful go-lives, the organization provides unique solutions that rapidly translate data into valuable insights, helping enterprises grow faster, reduce risk and increase their competitive edge. It will operate under the Syniti name with Bridge Growth Partners, LLC as the majority shareholder.

"Syniti represents the next generation of enterprise data management," said Kevin Campbell, CEO of Syniti. "Together, we're powerfully positioned to provide the highest levels of data quality with AI-driven solutions spanning migration and quality to master data management and metadata management. This gives our customers and partners the unique advantage of leveraging a single global provider to solve challenges throughout the data journey."

Combined technology to fuel digital transformation

According to recent Gartner research1, digital transformation is creating modern data and analytics use cases that will not be fulfilled well enough through point-based tools. The combined solution portfolio comprised of the Syniti Knowledge Platform™, DMR CONCENTO™ Rapid Data Governance (RDG), and other powerful software solutions provides customers and partners with the aggregated, integrated capabilities needed to address changing business and IT requirements.

"We're pleased to bring together, and rapidly scale, a very distinct platform of solutions and expertise unlike anything in the enterprise data management space," said Alok Singh, CEO of Bridge Growth Partners. "Digital transformation is driving change across all industries and enterprises must address heightened needs for data quality to support growth and manage competitive pressure."

Ryan Rodenburg, CEO of DMR, said, "The value of enterprise data has never been higher. There is a unique opportunity created by combining these organizations as we're uniting the best-of-the-best: industry-leading innovation backed by the world's top data talent to ascribe trust in data and deliver unique, highly valuable business outcomes for our customers and partners."

Extensive track record of success

Prior to operating as a single entity, the two companies shared complementary capabilities including a successful multi-year track record in the SAP ecosystem, as well as several advanced capabilities and SAP-certified solutions.

Together, Syniti will further augment its enterprise data leadership and global reach, and continue to work closely with industry-leading companies and the world's top global system integrators.

Transaction Information

The combined company will be led by Kevin Campbell, current Syniti CEO. Ryan Rodenburg, current DMR CEO, will join Syniti's Leadership Team as EVP and NA COO. Bridge Growth Partners, LLC remains the majority shareholder. To learn more about the organization, please visit Syniti or DMR.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that propel growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive edge. Its full end-to-end platform of capabilities span data conversion and data quality, data archival and replication, master data management, analytics, information governance, and data strategy. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

About Data Migration Resources, Inc.

DMR helps the world's leading organizations with the challenge of SAP data management. We offer specialized tools and professional services that support SAP data migration, SAP data quality, and SAP master data governance. DMR helps our customers take data "off the critical path" of their SAP journey, and we empower our clients to achieve data-driven business outcomes using SAP solutions for EIM.

About Bridge Growth Partners

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that targets investments in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. Bridge Growth Partners brings together in one team premier investment, financial, strategic, and operating business building talent. The firm is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on supporting growth, operational excellence and world-class governance at its portfolio companies to create value for investors. For more information about Bridge Growth Partners, please visit http://www.bridgegrowthpartners.com/.

