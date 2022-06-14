Syniti and IBM Help Customers Accelerate Digital Transformation Efforts

New Offering Will Help Joint Customers Modernize Faster with Better Quality Data

BOSTON , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti today announced a new offering with IBM – the IBM Data Readiness Assessment with Syniti Knowledge Platform – to help accelerate digital transformation for joint customers preparing to transition to SAP S/4HANA®. A key part of the BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP offering is designed to help accelerate the move to SAP S/4HANA with an improved data quality assessment, as well as conversion, process optimization, and code/infrastructure modernization. The new offering helps further the common goal of accelerating digital transformation and driving continuous innovation by starting with a clean and quality data foundation.

Understanding the quality state and completeness of data prior to the move to SAP S/4HANA is key to a successful transformation effort. Customers can size the services and time required as well as help to right size data to optimize performance and potentially reduce spend on needed cloud infrastructure.

With the Syniti Knowledge Platform as part of the IBM Data Readiness Assessment, customers benefit from:

One platform that helps expedite projects, even those already in process, and that mitigates project risk.

An end-to-end, comprehensive solution that reuses all the rules and content generated within the platform to help accelerate and automate the move.

An industry-unique solution with hundreds of pre-built data quality reports and dashboards that identify cost savings, cashflow and P&L improvements – connecting data quality to true business outcomes.

Allan Coulter, global chief technology officer for SAP Services, IBM, said: "Our clients need to be confident that they are operating with clean, high- quality data in order to achieve a successful move to SAP S/4HANA. Through our work with Syniti we can bring to our clients a solution that enables them to better prepare for adopting SAP S/4HANA with modernized code, process and data capabilities that drive the foundation for continuous innovation."

Rex Ahlstrom, chief technology officer and executive vice president of growth & innovation, Syniti, said: "A clean core requires clean data. We've successfully migrated thousands of enterprises to SAP solutions over the past decade. Working with IBM, we'll be able to help more customers prepare for their migration to SAP S/4HANA easily to help ensure data integrity – setting them up for success with future digital transformation efforts."

Kevin Campbell, chief executive officer, Syniti, said, "We're excited to deepen our work with IBM, especially around the mission-critical importance of starting with trustworthy, quality data. Leveraging the innovation and transformation expertise of IBM with the proven capabilities of the Syniti Knowledge Platform will deliver a win-win to our joint customers looking to become intelligent enterprises."

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

