Syniti Announces New Data Quality and Catalog Capabilities to Help Deliver Clean, Actionable Data

Syniti Knowledge Platform includes critical data management components needed to help manage the business value of data

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced new data quality and catalog capabilities available in its industry leading Syniti Knowledge Platform, building on the enhancements in data migration and data matching added earlier this year. The Syniti Knowledge Platform now includes data quality, catalog, matching, replication, migration and governance, all available under one login, in a single cloud solution. This provides users with a complete and unified data management platform enabling them to deliver faster and better business outcomes with data they can trust.

Trustworthy data is critical for the decisions businesses must make to reduce risk, drive competitive advantage and deliver bottom-line growth. According to Gartner® research, "Significant data quality issues remain a key impediment for organizations' digital initiatives. Failure to address data quality issues for critical use cases puts organizations at a disadvantage delivering business value and has severe consequences."1

Historically, in order to get better data, companies would have to buy multiple, point-based solutions like heavy data catalog tools that require massive teams to build and maintain or data quality solutions that only identify problems, rather than helping fix issues. This approach is expensive, unnecessarily complex and does not address the data needs of today's businesses. With the Syniti Knowledge Platform, customers now have a unified solution to address the data needed to drive critical business objectives now and in the future. The same Gartner research states that, "From an end-user perspective, organizations are attracted to [unified data management platforms] this option as well, anticipating improved total cost of ownership due to less integration and maintenance between data quality solutions and adjacent applications."1 Gartner, The State of Data Quality Solutions: Augment, Automate and Simplify , Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, 15 March 2022

Each enhanced component of the Syniti Knowledge Platform includes significant new functionality, updates and enhancements, all of which are amplified by their integration.

With these new combined capabilities, organizations will benefit from:

More efficient data management: From data identification through to resolution, stakeholders can collaborate in one platform. With a single catalog that underpins all data management activities, data activities can be reused across multiple projects helping drive faster and cheaper data management initiatives.

Better resourcing & improved business processes: Linking data management and quality to business outcomes improves processes and decision-making while also helping to ensure more bang-for-their buck when it comes to allocating time and resources. Data quality issues with the greatest impact are automatically detected and KPI improvements are tracked over time with smart remediation pipelines.

Faster ROI & savings potential: The Syniti Knowledge Platform offers hundreds of proven, out of the box data quality rules and reports and business outcome-related dashboards, which can help users discover millions of dollars in savings. Rules created in data migrations can be used for ongoing data quality, saving time and enforcing compliance. Knowledge re-use can help reduce future data projects by 50%.

More information on the new enhancements can be found here.

Jon Green, Vice President, Product Management, Syniti said: "Data quality isn't a one-time event. Organizations need a unified approach that enables them not just to rapidly find bad data, but to efficiently fix it and sustain that high quality to drive continuous, ongoing value. The Syniti Knowledge Platform's new capabilities allow our users to leverage a more efficient, interconnected and user-friendly platform in a way that's directly tied to business outcomes and objectives."

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "Poor quality data pollutes the entire organization, negatively impacting business operations and wasting time, money and resources. We have purpose-built a data platform to drive business value as opposed to the many siloed solutions that treat data quality as purely a technical exercise. We want our customers to spend more time drawing insights from trusted data versus finding and fixing data problems."

Allan Coulter, global chief technology officer for SAP Services, IBM said: "The strategic important of clean, high-quality data cannot be overstated – it is critical to any business modernization effort and to unlocking potential from future analytics and insights. It is exciting to see the new capabilities Syniti is adding to its Syniti Knowledge Platform to help customers succeed in their transformation journeys."

1Gartner, The State of Data Quality Solutions: Augment, Automate and Simplify , Melody Chien, Ankush Jain, 15 March 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

