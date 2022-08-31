Syniti Announces Partnership with Global IT Solutions Aggregator TD SYNNEX

Industry-Leading Replication Software Now Available to Customers Looking to Gain More Instant Insight from Data

BOSTON, Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced today a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. This partnership will provide enterprises with new access to Syniti's award-winning data management solutions. The first solution available through this new partnership is Syniti Replicate, a data replication software with change data capture that enables the timely, relevant data enterprises need to make critical business decisions and support transformative experiences.

Having accurate, decision-relevant information available quickly is crucial for many tasks in enterprises of all sizes, whether that's running high-speed analytics or supporting business intelligence applications. With Syniti Replicate, enterprises can:

Deliver fresh data to analytics and decision makers to get immediate insights

Reduce stress on production systems enabling improved overall system performance

Migrate data away from difficult to access legacy systems meaning users can access data faster

Democratize data across the entire organization with the consolidation of data from numerous sources into a central data lake

With a user-friendly, wizard-based graphic interface, configuration is faster and easier which means businesses can more quickly deploy and may see immediate benefits. Syniti Replicate requires no coding, stored procedures or proprietary syntax to set up, which lessens the burden on internal IT teams. The software has extensive security including user and certificate authentication and supports dozens of relational databases as sources and targets, including Amazon, Oracle, SAP and Snowflake, with no additional programming.

Brian Haering, Vice President, Direct Solutions, Syniti, said, "We chose to partner with TD SYNNEX for their ability to support the growth and expansion of Syniti's direct solutions, including Syniti Replicate. More organizations can now benefit from our world-class replication engine, getting the real-time data they need to make critical business decisions and create differentiated experiences."

Cheryl Neal, Vice President, Vendor Acquisition and Global Solutions, TD SYNNEX, said, "TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future. With Syniti added to our portfolio of vendor partners and providing our first data replication software capability, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can realize business outcomes faster with their data.

Syniti Replicate is available as a standalone solution or included as a component of the Syniti Knowledge Platform.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

