Syniti Knowledge Platform Now an SAP® Endorsed App Available on SAP Store

Cloud-Based Unified Data Platform Helps Deliver Triple Digit ROI for SAP Data Migrations According to IDC Business Value Study

BOSTON, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced today that its Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) is now an SAP Endorsed App and available for online purchase on SAP® Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

In addition to holding Endorsed App status, the SKP has been sold as an SAP Solution Extension under the name SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management by Syniti for nearly a decade. Customers looking to accelerate their SAP application transformation projects can now obtain the same certified Syniti product either directly from Syniti as an SAP Endorsed App or via SAP as a solution extension, providing choice and flexibility in contracting.

Data migration is critical to business application transformations like moving to SAP S/4HANA®, with substantial amounts of project time and money allocated to handling data. The 2023 American SAP User Group (ASUG) Pulse of the SAP Customer Research, which surveys members regarding SAP technology shows that the top barriers to upgrading technology include timeline extensions, cost, business process disruption, user adoption and quality issues. Additional findings show continued challenges with integration, with the top issue (28%) being data errors spreading.

Breaking down the silos that have traditionally defined the enterprise data management industry, the SKP provides a unified, cohesive enterprise data management platform in a single, cloud-based solution. Leveraging advanced machine learning and process automation, it helps streamline migration initiatives while maintaining high quality of data to help optimize and simplify customers cloud transformations. When moving to SAP S/4HANA, both the SKP and SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management handle SAP and third-party data, which is particularly critical for companies dealing with mergers & acquisitions or when they have other legacy systems to consolidate.

According to an IDC Business Value Study, customers using the SKP experienced significant business value and project benefits during their data migration projects, including:

A 314% three-year return on investment with an average eight-month payback on investment

$914,000 in reduced operating expenses

in reduced operating expenses A 98% reduction in unplanned downtime and 46% reduced time to complete data migration projects

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "The findings in the IDC Business Value Study demonstrate the very real benefits our customers experience when working with Syniti. Having our flagship product endorsed and available on SAP Store provides even more confidence that Syniti is the right partner to guide organizations through the complexity of their critical data migration projects. We are honored to have our product offered not only as an SAP solution extension, but now as an SAP Endorsed App as well, which further underscores the importance our companies place on data as a critical component of any transformation project."

Darryl Gray, Global Vice President, Software Partner Solution Monetization at SAP, said: "We are focused on increased collaboration and growth for our partners, like Syniti, to help them and our customers succeed in a dynamic and changing environment. SAP Endorsed Apps are tested and premium certified, and we are pleased to have Syniti's innovative Knowledge Platform as a proven solution available to customers."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. The SKP is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

