Syniti Promotes Javeed Nizami, Ph.D. to Chief Technology Officer and Head of Engineering

Enterprise software veteran will lead company's product strategy and roadmap, driving continued innovations to support Data First strategy

BOSTON, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced the promotion of Javeed Nizami, Ph.D., to chief technology officer (CTO) and head of engineering. In this new role, he will be responsible for setting Syniti's product strategy and roadmap, designing and implementing an overall technology vision that enables the company to continuously deliver efficient, scalable cloud-based solutions that enable real business benefits for its customers.

Nizami joined Syniti in early 2023 to lead the company's engineering organization where he has been instrumental in transforming the Syniti Knowledge Platform into a truly cloud-native application. Prior to Syniti, he spent more than 15 years at Siemens in various senior leadership roles where he honed his skills in global team leadership and enterprise product transformations, specifically developing and operating a cloud SaaS platform, and transforming applications to a cloud SaaS model. Nizami holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Akron, with 12 publications in peer-reviewed international journals and conferences and six granted patents.

Syniti's suite of software includes its flagship unified data management platform, the Syniti Knowledge Platform, which is also resold by SAP as SAP Advanced Data Migration & Management by Syniti; as well as Syniti Rapid Data Governance and its Direct Solutions, Syniti Match and Syniti Replicate.

Javeed Nizami, CTO and head of engineering, said: "I have a true passion for data and there's no better place to drive data innovation than at Syniti. I'm excited and humbled to take on this important role, ensuring that Syniti continues to deliver the best, most efficient technology to our customers to aid in their digital transformation efforts."

Ryan Rodenburg, chief operating officer, Syniti, said: "Javeed has a track record of excellence in achieving business objectives and a proven ability to build strong and critical relationships across all functions. His background as a world-class architect and his hands-on approach to product development provide exactly the leadership we need to continue our journey to the cloud. Nurturing talent and promoting from within is a core value of Syniti culture and we know Javeed will thrive in this new role."

Steve Mills, Syniti board member and chairman of its tech committee, and executive partner, Bridge Growth Partners, said: "During my tenure at IBM, I was fortunate to lead many talented teams through major transitions in technology, and building and scaling an enterprise cloud solution is no simple task. Javeed's architectural expertise, customer first mindset and dedication to excellence will allow Syniti to continue to deliver real business benefits for its customers."

