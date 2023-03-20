Syniti to Showcase Augmented Data Management Platform at Gartner® Data & Analytics Summit 2023

Company to discuss using its software with learning models like OpenAI's GPT3.5 to help reduce costs, improve performance and increase efficiency

BOSTON, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced its participation in the Gartner® Data and Analytics Summit, held March 20-23 in Orlando, Fla. The summit brings together leading technology companies to address the most significant challenges that data and analytics leaders face in empowering the innovative and adaptable organizations of the future.

Visit Syniti's booth #816 during show hours to learn more about:

The company's unified, augmented data management platform, the Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) and how it helps users deliver faster and better business outcomes with usable and trusted data

Syniti's expertise in enabling customers digital transformation efforts, including migrations to SAP ® S/4HANA and other complex data migration initiatives

S/4HANA and other complex data migration initiatives Combining its Syniti Match & Syniti Replicate solutions to provide the real-time data unification needed to power advanced analytics

Syniti will also demonstrate how its patent-pending Knowledge Graph can be used to train generative AI models like OpenAI's GPT3.5 or other learning models to help reduce repetitive and manual tasks, improve results for users and improve the accuracy and efficiency of data analysis and decision making.

This can include:

Training generative AI on well-defined rules and linked terms to generate more accurate SQL queries that align with business rules and data schema

Supporting automation, allowing users to look up mappings and create suggestions for data quality rules

Syniti was named a Visionary in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Data Quality Solutions. This is the second consecutive year that Syniti has been named a Visionary in Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions1 and the seventh year the company was recognized in the report*. Syniti is mentioned in five different markets for its Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP), including Data Quality Solutions and Master Data Management Solutions. The SKP has an overall rating of 4.9 out of 5 on Gartner® Peer Insights™ for Data Quality Solutions based on 19 reviews as of February 16, 2023.

Rex Ahlstrom, CTO & EVP Innovation & Growth, Syniti, said: "Traditional approaches to data management and individual tools that only perform one function will not be enough to solve the growing challenges users are facing. Frankly, they don't make life easier for the different users and business functions that rely on having access to trusted data. We're looking forward to sharing our unified data management platform and unique matching and replication software solutions with conference attendees."

1 Source: Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Data Quality Solutions," Melody Chien, Ankush Jain 1 November 2022

*Prior to 2020 Syniti was called BackOffice Associates.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About the Gartner Data & Analytics Summit

The Gartner Data & Analytics Summit provides insights for data and analytics (D&A) leaders to enable a D&A-centric culture within their organizations by tying strategy to business outcomes and promoting the adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence, while creating a resilient culture that accelerates change and where data literacy, digital trust, governance and data-driven critical thinking are pervasive.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com.

SOURCE Syniti