Syniti to Showcase New AI-Enhanced Data Quality Proof of Concept at Sapphire 2024

Company to unveil new prototypes for AI agents to enhance SAP data quality

BOSTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced it will exhibit its technology, discuss new AI-powered data quality prototypes, and share real-world customer case studies at SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference in Orlando, Florida from June 3-5 and at SAP Sapphire Barcelona from June 11-13.

The SAP Sapphire & ASUG Annual Conference is an important event for the global SAP community with a focus on networking and sharing knowledge. Participants will learn how to future-proof their business and stay ahead of upcoming technological changes. Numerous keynotes, demos and showcases are on the agenda for this two-day event.

At both events, Syniti's data experts will highlight the importance of taking a Data First approach to any transformation initiative, whether that's driving successful outcomes in an ERP migration or maximizing investments in AI and generative AI. The company will showcase a proof of concept that demonstrates using autonomous AI agents, known as the Syniti Squad™, to address data quality issues more effectively and efficiently. The Syniti Squad employs Syniti content, the company's patented methodology, AI-specific tools that have been built for the agents, and agent inner dialogue to deliver more accurate results.

The Syniti Squad will ask customers about their business challenges or data problems, and the AI agents will automatically collaborate to analyze the user-defined focus area, identify insights, and generate custom business rules tailored to the customer's specific goals. If the Syniti Squad encounters complex problems or requires feedback, they engage in a dialogue with human experts for guidance. Customers can refine these suggestions before finalizing the rules, which the Syniti Squad then publishes to the Syniti Knowledge Platform to support enhanced data quality in the customer's SAP system.

At SAP Sapphire Orlando, Syniti will exhibit at Booth #502 and present the following:

A customer session with global beverage organization Diageo titled "Diageo's Journey: Becoming a Data-Driven Organization on a Global Scale," that will showcase how the company transformed the way it approaches data in everyday business operations and strategies, as well as to drive successful global transformation.

A roundtable with Gentex, a global leader in manufacturing, titled "Gentex's Growth Play: Unifying Global Data to Drive Insights and Break Silos." The session will focus on how Gentex handled the data challenges experienced from organic and acquisition growth, and how the company unified data and streamlined operations to drive global success.

At SAP Sapphire Barcelona, Syniti will exhibit at Booth #7.105 and present:

A customer session with Bridgestone titled "The Secret Sauce for a Successful ECC to SAP S/4HANA Go-Live" will share the "secret ingredients" of how Bridgestone achieved success on its ECC to SAP S/4HANA Big Bang Go-Live, including how it achieved success with 100% master data loads at project go-live.

A roundtable called "IKEA's Revolution: Committing + Implementing a Data First Mindset" will discuss how IKEA puts data at the forefront of its digital strategy to help the organization drive transformation and focus on data as a strategic asset.

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "Syniti's continuous innovation is focused on delivering high-quality data. This new capability reaffirms our bold Data First ethos – good data must be at the core of any transformation initiative for it to deliver the expected business benefits. Our platform acts as the foundation for current and future SAP Business AI and Datasphere capabilities, so customers can expect to see ongoing innovation across data migration, master data management, data quality and governance modules. We've been attending SAP Sapphire for years and look forward to another opportunity to interact with customers and help them along their transformation journey."

Visit Syniti at SAP Sapphire in Orlando at Booth #502 and at SAP Sapphire Barcelona at Booth #7.105.

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 15 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com .

