Syniti's Data Assessment Express Identifies Business Upside and Data Cost Savings with Accelerated Data Quality Insights

BOSTON, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, announced today the launch of its Data Assessment Express solution, a one-week data quality assessment specifically for businesses that use SAP® solutions to gain insight into the quality of their data and help understand its impact to their business bottom line.

Limited visibility into the quality of data comes with very real risks for organizations and current data assessment offerings are both time-consuming and expensive. Data Assessment Express aims to alleviate these issues by delivering a comprehensive array of insights to allow organizations to make real business improvements, at a lower cost and in a fraction of the time of traditional assessments. The solution can provide value across multiple data strategy use cases, deliver insights across multiple business process domains, and offers an industry-unique ability to identify business upsides and cost savings directly related to data.

With the Data Assessment Express solution, businesses that use SAP solutions can improve focus, and increase automation with insights from multiple data domains. It helps companies reduce risk and accelerate execution across multiple data quality use cases, including:

Identifying and actioning critical path data quality improvements in preparation for migration to SAP S/4HANA®, SAP SuccessFactors® solutions or SAP Ariba® applications

Driving business outcomes and improving business processes such as order-to-cash and procure-to-pay as well as identifying potential cost savings

Accelerating data governance planning and implementation by increasing confidence in the quality of your data

Driving analytics-ready data to empower line-of-business users with trusted data

Gordon Lam, CRO, Syniti, said: "Understanding the quality of your data is critical to driving business outcomes and uncovering new opportunities but it can be complex and challenging to understand exactly where to start. We're pleased to offer a solution for businesses that use SAP solutions that identifies data defects, challenges and risks while highlighting data-related business upsides in just one week. With visibility into 'actionable' next steps and downstream data projects, Data Assessment Express is a fast, cost-effective solution users need now."

About Syniti

Syniti solves the world's most complex data challenges by uniquely combining intelligent, AI-driven software and vast data expertise to yield certain and superior business outcomes. For over 25 years, Syniti has partnered with the Fortune 2000 to unlock valuable insights that ignite growth, reduce risk and increase their competitive advantage. Syniti's silo-free enterprise data management platform supports data migration, data quality, data replication, master data management, analytics, data governance, and data strategy in a single, unified solution. Syniti is a portfolio company of private equity firm Bridge Growth Partners LLC. Read more at www.Syniti.com .

