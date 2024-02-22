Syniti's Rapid Data Governance Solution Is Now an SAP® Endorsed App Available on SAP Store

Solution helps establish a strong data governance foundation, reducing complexity and speeding time to value with SAP Master Data Governance

BOSTON, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today announced that its Syniti Rapid Data Governance (RDG) solution is now an SAP Endorsed App and available for purchase on SAP Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem that help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

Syniti RDG is an SAP Master Data Governance accelerator that can reduce the timeline and cost for deployments by up to 50 percent. It helps enable greater visibility and control without requiring dedicated coding expertise or specialized knowledge, and its business user-centric interface and process automation enable users to streamline many complex configurations. Enterprises can realize cost savings and risk reduction during the SAP Master Data Governance implementation process and can help maximize long-term investment by supporting data governance maturity and maximizing the true business value of their master data.

A robust data governance strategy that prioritizes high-quality data is key to realizing long-term value from an organization's data and is critical to deriving success from any AI initiatives. Data governance and data quality are core to Syniti's Data First approach, which advocates starting data work as early as possible in any business or digital transformation effort.

Customers using Syniti's RDG solution include Merit Energy Company, one of the largest private oil and gas operators in the United States, as well as multinational technology, beverage and life sciences organizations.

Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti, said: "Whether the customer's master data governance program is being built and maintained by their business or by their IT resources, Syniti Rapid Data Governance can be a game changer. It helps make it simple for enterprises to unlock the maximum value of SAP Master Data Governance by placing the power into the hands of business process owners and helping to establish a strong, business-driven data governance foundation."

Darryl Gray, global vice president, software partner modernization & success, SAP, said: "We are dedicated to fostering collaboration and facilitating growth for our valued partners like Syniti, to help them and our customers thrive together in an ever-evolving business landscape. Syniti Rapid Data Governance can greatly help customers optimize the long-term value of SAP Master Data Governance. This endorsement marks a significant milestone in our ongoing collaboration and showcases partner innovation on SAP Business Technology Platform, reinforcing our commitment to driving excellence together."

The company's cloud-native data management solution, the Syniti Knowledge Platform, also holds Endorsed App status and is available on SAP Store.

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmark results

