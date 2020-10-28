Synklino Strengthens Management Team with Key Appointments

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synklino ApS, an emerging biotech company developing first-in-class breakthrough treatment to eliminate cytomegalovirus (CMV) infections in the transplant setting, today announces the appointment of Tolga Hassan as Chief Finance Officer (CFO) and Dr. Josefin-Beate (Josi) Holz as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). This announcement follows the recent closing of a financing round led by Eir Ventures and Vaekstfonden.

Thomas Kledal, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer said: "We are very pleased to attract high calibre individuals who have the unique expertise to support Synklino on its very ambitious journey. Josi's knowledge and experience in clinical research will be invaluable as we advance our lead program towards clinical testing. Tolga's finance and transactional experience will be important as the company moves to its next stage of growth. I'm very pleased to have Josi and Tolga join us in our mission to provide patients a chance to live a full life after transplantation."

Tolga brings over 25 years of strategic financial management and corporate structuring experience. His recent roles include board level CFO and COO positions at F-star Therapeutics where he was involved in the financing, discovery and business development efforts that led F-star Therapeutics into a clinical-stage, NASDAQ-ready biotech company and where he was responsible for concluding a series of licensing and collaboration agreements with global pharmaceutical companies. Tolga's previous roles include Director of Corporate Development at FTSE-listed specialty chemical company Johnson Matthey plc. and various valuation and transaction advisory roles at Andersen. Tolga holds an MA in Economics from the University of Cambridge and is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Josi has over 25 years' experience in pharmaceutical drug development in Europe and North America. She has held executive managerial positions at international pharmaceutical & biotech companies Ablynx, GPC-Biotech, Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb and LEO Pharma. Dr. Holz has worked on more than 50 disease targets at various stages of clinical validation across oncology, immunology and other indications. She is a medical advisor to the European Commission and is member of various medical associations such as ASCO, ESMO and SITC. She provides clinical advice and part-time CMO support for SMEs and biotech companies. Dr. Holz received her PhD in Haematology Oncology from the University Marburg in 1995.

The management team will be presenting at the upcoming LSX Investival Showcase, 11-16 November 2020 and are available to meet investors and potential partners.

About Synklino

Synklino is a Danish biotech company developing groundbreaking therapies against cytomegalovirus (CMV), a devastating virus infection. It is a spin-out from the University of Copenhagen and the Technical University of Denmark and incubated at the BioInnovation Institute. The company is backed by renowned Nordic funds Eir Ventures and Vaekstfonden. The treatment of CMV represents a significant unmet need given that CMV is associated with increased hospital readmission rates and a 50% increase in the transplantation costs. No current marketed or pipeline treatments have the potential to cure CMV and the current standard of care increases the risk of developing resistance. Synklino's first-in-class drug candidate SYN002 specifically targets CMV infection in transplantation and aims to change the current antiviral treatment paradigm by providing radically different therapeutic opportunities and a path for transplant recipients to live a full life again. www.synklino.com

