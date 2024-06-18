Synkrato Announces SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Rigorous audit validates Synkrato as a trusted technology partner for logistics and warehouse operations teams

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synkrato, the world's first AI-based platform built for warehouse operations, today announced that it has successfully completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. Conducted by Sensiba, a leading global accounting and business consultancy, the audit affirms that Syrnkato's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

As companies increasingly use outside vendors to perform activities that are core to their business operations and strategy, there is a need for more trust and transparency into cloud service providers' operations, processes, and results.

Synkrato's SOC 2 report verifies the existence of internal controls which have been designed and implemented to meet the requirements for the security principles set forth in the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for Security. It provides a thorough review of how Synkrato's internal controls affect the security, availability, and processing integrity of the systems it uses to process users' data, and the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. This independent validation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"Obtaining the SOC 2 Type 2 certification reinforces our ongoing commitment to the security, availability, and processing integrity of the Synkrato platform," says Amin Sikander, Co-Founder of Synkrato. "Those using Synkrato can feel confident we are making every investment to establish and maintain the highest level of security and compliance in addition to the ground-breaking AI, logistics, and operations innovations."

About Synkrato

The Synkrato team has provided leading inventory and warehouse management solutions to Fortune-100 organizations for more than 15 years resulting in the successful management of more than one-billion dollars in inventory for its clients. Synkrato's team has successfully advised on, implemented, and rolled out the supply chain, labeling, and inventory solutions in numerous industries worldwide. Our business-process and information-technology experts provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that improve the operations of some of the largest, most complex firms. Learn more about Synkrato at https://synkrato.com .

SOURCE Synkrato