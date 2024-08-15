Synkrato Welcomes Esteemed Member to Board of Directors

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Synkrato, a leading AI-powered logistics platform, is thrilled to publicly announce the appointment of William Compton to its distinguished Board of Directors. William's service since November 2023 has already played a pivotal role in guiding Synkrato's strategic direction, fostering innovation, and ensuring the company remains at the forefront of logistics.

Throughout his career, William has leveraged transformational information technology and shared service programs to drive business value and improve capabilities. He brings strategic insight to the Synkrato Board as they enable businesses with their next-gen logistics platform.

"We are delighted to have William Compton on our Board of Directors. His extensive experience and valuable perspective contribute to the continued success and growth of Synkrato," said Amin Sikander, President at Synkrato.

"I am excited to collaborate with Synkrato's Board of Directors and contribute to a company that is applying the latest technologies like AI and AR to transform logistics and empower businesses," remarked William Compton.

William is the Senior Vice President of Digital Enabling Functions, Colleague Services and Seagen Integration at Pfizer, enabling key functions across Pfizer through technology to support breakthroughs that change lives. He currently serves on the Board of Tech Impact, an organization that offers technology services to nonprofits.

Previously, William was CIO at Seagen, where he led the IT function through the Pfizer merger, and at Integra Life Sciences, where he led IT through several growth phases that included over a dozen acquisitions. William also held various IT leadership roles over a ten-year span at Bristol Meyers Squibb where he became CIO of ConvaTec, a business unit that transitioned to a standalone company.

About Synkrato:

Synkrato is the world's first AI-based technology platform built for logistics that will bring its cutting-edge technology to drive critical decision making to warehouse operations, safely and securely.

Synkrato brings disruptive improvements to warehouses by bringing AI to the forefront of decision making, leading to greater warehouse operational efficiency without any additional capital investments.

