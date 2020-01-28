SYNLawnⓇ Awarded the 2019 Colorado Supplier of the Year Award by the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA)

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn Ⓡ, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, is proud to announce that SYNLawn Colorado was recently recognized as the 2019 Colorado Supplier of the Year by the American Society of Landscape Architects (ASLA). SYNLawn Colorado earned this award by meeting the ASLA's standards of excellence in the field of landscape architecture, based on dependability, diligence and communication.

"We feel honored to receive this award from ASLA and look forward to continued collaboration," said Colby Gingles, Outside Sales Manager at SYNLawn Colorado. "Strong relationships with the architectural community are a top priority for us to best serve our clients and to build public and private spaces that are resilient, sustainable and safe."

SYNLawn Colorado has given back to the architectural community in several ways including:

Donating artificial turf to a local architectural firm

Working with Denver architects to help raise awareness at the Greater Greener Conference

architects to help raise awareness at the Greater Greener Conference Educating the public about the benefits of landscape design with creative turf installations and parklets during ALSA's (Park)ing Day campaign

Hosting lunch and learn sessions for local landscape architects

Additionally, SYNLawn's products help architecture firms who want to be more environmentally-friendly since the artificial grass is low-maintenance and never requires watering, cutting or fertilizing.

In addition to landscaping SYNLawn Colorado also serves additional categories including: Pet, Golf, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio. For more information about SYNLawn Colorado and its other areas of expertise, visit www.coloradoartificialgrass.com

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 85 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, Synlawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 100,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com.

