SYNLawn® Offering Free Continuing Education Course About the Sustainable Attributes of Synthetic Grass

DALTON, Ga., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of synthetic grass in North America, is now offering a free continuing education (CE) course available on aecdaily.com . The American Institute of Architects (AIA) accredited online learning seminar titled, " Creating Beautiful, Sustainable Synthetic Grass Solutions ," will be available as a self-paced online course.

"We are pleased to offer this educational session about the many sustainable attributes of synthetic grass," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Unlike earlier versions of the product that was produced over 50 years ago, artificial grass is now more aesthetically pleasing, safer, softer, durable and it's made with environmentally friendly materials. During the course, participants will learn about its benefits, construction, certifications and numerous sample installations."

Professionals in the construction, architectural, interior design and engineering industries that participate in this course will earn one hour of Learning Unit (LU) / Health, Safety and Welfare (HSW) credit. At the end of the session, participants will be able to:

Create beautiful sustainable solutions, including erosion control and expanded rooftop living spaces, using artificial grass.

Use artificial grass to address water consumption, runoff, drainage, increased foot traffic and greenspace requirements.

Employ artificial grass to eliminate pesticide use and reduce lawn maintenance demands and impacts.

Integrate aesthetically pleasing, healthy, indoor and outdoor gathering and activity spaces in commercial, office and public venue projects using artificial grass.

Specify safe artificial grass installations that resist burning and melting and increase protection from fire.

The course is available at aecdai.ly/synlawn . For more information about SYNLawn, visit www.synlawn.com .

ABOUT SYNLAWN®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

