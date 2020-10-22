SYNLawn® Scores Four 2020 Awards from the Synthetic Turf Council

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, is the proud recipient of four industry awards from the Synthetic Turf Council (STC) recognizing outstanding achievements. The company won in the residential, commercial, sports and innovator categories, an increase from two awards last year including the 2019 Landscape Installation of the Year at Suze Orman's vacation home.

"We are honored to be recognized by the Synthetic Turf Council," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We aim to continue to lead the way in the synthetic turf industry. The exceptional installations by our winning distributors, plus our innovative new line of products made with Super Yarn™ technology, showcase the talents of our distributors and fabricators across the country."

Winners of this year's prestigious awards include:

Sports Field Project of the Year - Under 75K Sqft. – Madison Square Boys & Girls Club installed by SYNLawn New York : This 6,000 square foot multi-purpose field was masterfully built on the rooftop of the Madison Boys & Girls Club in Harlem. The SYNLawn addition ensures a safe, clean, and healthy place for the Sugar Hill community to play softball, football, soccer and more for generations to come. The turf provides enhanced safety with a Class A Fire-rating that meets New York City building code requirements and adds peace of mind in durability with a 15-year warranty.

The teams at SYNLawn Minnesota and SYNLawn South Dakota were also recognized as a Runner Up for CrossFit Games in Madison, WI.

Photos of the winning projects and products are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn, visit www.synlawn.com .

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

