SYNLawn® Southern Nevada Now Offering SportsGroup Holding® Products

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that SYNLawn Southern Nevada , which serves Las Vegas and the surrounding areas, is now offering expanded products from the international family of companies known as SportGroup Holding®.

"For 17 years, SYNLawn has proudly serviced communities in Southern Nevada with the best quality artificial grass products and services," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "Our design capabilities and first-rate product quality separates American-made SYNLawn from the competition. We're thrilled to enhance our current offerings to the Las Vegas market by adding products from our sister companies including AstroTurf, Laykold and Rekortan."

SYNLawn has installed more than 25 million square feet of synthetic turf across Southern Nevada since 2003. Over the years, the company has worked with prominent hotels and casinos, the City of Las Vegas, the Clark County School District, Southern Nevada Parks and Recreation and more than 30,000 residences. SYNLawn product categories include: Pet, Golf, Lawn and Landscape, Playground, Sport and Agility, Rooftop, Deck and Patio.

"In addition to providing and installing the best synthetic turf in the market, we will now be able to provide our community with high-quality installations of poured-in-place rubber safety surfaces, running tracks, sport court surfacing and much more," said Ken Jackson, owner of SYNLawn Southern Nevada.

For more information about SYNLawn Southern Nevada, visit www.synlawnlasvegas.com or call 702-309-8831. Product showroom tours are available at 4205 West Tompkins Avenue, Suite #1 in Las Vegas.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 85 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 100,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com .

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

msmith@fwv-us.com

877.703.3824 x106

SOURCE SYNLawn

Related Links

https://www.synlawn.com

