SYNLawnⓇ Sponsors Sustainability Art Event Hosted by Eddie Murphy's eldest daughter, BRIA MURPHY, and ARTUS Gallery

"Sustainability is a key priority for our company, and we were honored to participate in this event with Bria Murphy and ARTUS," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "To enhance the event's 'green' theme, we donated eco-friendly synthetic turf installations for the 'Green Carpet' and the VIP lounge. The owner of SYNLawn Los Angeles , Danna Freedman, was instrumental in securing this rewarding partnership for our company."

The opening night of the event on February 20 was attended by 638 people, including celebrity guests like Cedric the Entertainer, Vivica Fox, Tina Knowles, Sugar Ray Leonard, Raven Symone, Nicole Murphy, Beau Bridges, Arsenio Hall, Toni Braxton, Keenan Allen, Reggie Bush, Jaden Smith and more. The exhibit was then opened up to the public on February 21-22, which attracted an additional 500+ number of attendees.

To support the theme of making the world more environmentally friendly, a percentage of proceeds from ticket sales was donated to Waves For Water, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing clean drinking water to communities around the world.

Event photos are available upon request. For more information about SYNLawn, visit www.synlawn.com.

ABOUT SYNLawnⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 85 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 100,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com.

