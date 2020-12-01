SYNLawn® Texas Improves Safety and Accessibility on Frisco ISD Playgrounds

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn Texas, a Dallas-based supplier of the largest artificial grass manufacturer in North America, completed an extensive playground resurfacing project for Frisco Independent School District (ISD). The year-long project included resurfacing 45 playgrounds at Frisco ISD's elementary schools with SYNLawn Playground System to make the areas safer and easily accessible to students of all abilities. The system was also installed at an additional, brand-new playground at another elementary campus.

"In addition to making the playgrounds inclusive to all students, we conducted rigorous testing to ensure the safety of each playground location," said Tina Palombi, National Sales Director and Playground Safety Specialist at SYNLawn Texas.

Per the request of Cecil Cypert, Frisco ISD Managing Director of Construction Services, SYNLawn was asked to modify the national standard playground system, and provide the safest playground surfacing system for the ISD. This entailed setting new threshold testing parameters, which resulted in the highest safety standards SYNLawn has seen in its history.

Part of SYNLawn's contract with Frisco ISD is to maintain fall height criteria for the next 10 years after the completion of the playgrounds. SYNLawn Texas will provide yearly onsite testing at each location to ensure that the proper safety standards are maintained. One of these tests is the "Head Injury Criterion" Test (HIC Test,) which is the internationally recognized measure for the likelihood of head injury. It mimics a person's head to show the rate of impact and acceleration to ensure that each resurfaced playground complies to the American Society for Testing and Materials' (ASTM) testing requirements.

By replacing the mulch and installing SYNLawn's Playground System at each location, SYNLawn Texas helped Frisco ISD create vibrant, clean and safe playground surfaces that are inclusive to all students, including those with mobility challenges. Each Playground System installation includes durable SYNLawn artificial grass that is made with EnviroLoc® and HeatBlock® Technologies and TCool® infill, which prevents the surface from absorbing heat like other playground surfaces.

"These playgrounds have truly been transformative for many of our students with special needs," said Tracy Cartas, executive director of special education for Frisco ISD. "The turf has created new opportunities for students with physical limitations to engage with the playground equipment and share in the fun with their peers, expanding their social and academic learning and promoting the acceptance and inclusion of all our learners."

Photos of a few of the installations are available for media use upon request. For more information about SYNLawn North Texas, visit texasartificiallawns.com.

ABOUT SYNLAWN ®

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

[email protected]

877.703.3824 x106

SOURCE SYNLawn

Related Links

http://www.SYNLawn.com

