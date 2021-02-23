SYNLawnⓇ Unveils New and Enhanced Artificial Turf Products for New Year

DALTON, Ga., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn ®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced its latest product enhancements and new offerings debuting in early 2021. Products now include more soy content, advanced drainage, additional color options and Super Yarn™ technology. SYNLawn will soon have five new additions that have earned Certified Biobased Product labels from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"SYNLawn is committed to sustainability," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "We are uniquely positioned as the first synthetic turf company with a certified product through the USDA's BioPreferred Program, as well as more currently in development, which increases the use of renewable agricultural resources and contributes to reducing negative environmental and health impacts."

In an increasingly crowded marketplace, SYNLawn strives to provide exceptional quality and real value for its customers with standout products including unmatched lifetime warranties, commitment to sustainability and the industry's leading safety ratings. The new offerings include:

SYNPro P ET: The low pile turf is an ideal choice for pets and their parents. It's easy to clean and maintain, plus offers a high drainage rate.

SYNPro P LAY: Multi-use turf for landscape, pets, playgrounds, sport and golf. Available in five fun stock colors and custom by request.

SYNLawn PLAY PLATINUM STX43 with Super Yarn: Designed for playgrounds as a safe turf for kids of all ages with non-abrasive grass blades. Includes Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill™IR Reflective and StatBlock™Anti-Static.

SYNSport : This multi-purpose turf variety is perfect for golf fairways and sport applications both indoors and outdoors. It's available with colors to allow for inclusion of sports features and boundaries.

SYNRye 200: Ideal for high foot traffic areas, ASTM Certified E108 Class A Fire-Rated with HeatBlock™ and UV protection.

SYNPro 80: A perfect fit for residential lawns and durable enough to meet the demands of commercial applications as well.

SYNPro 100: Premium quality for contractors and landscape, pets and play applications.

SYNTipede X43 with Super Yarn: Superior durability with an unexpected soft touch. Designed for high foot traffic applications, including schools, playgrounds, public parks and commercial uses. Includes Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill™IR Reflective and StatBlock™Anti-Static.

SYNAugustine 847 with Super Yarn: The thickest, most dense artificial turf style available. The low pile-height, close-knit thatch, and realistic grass blades are perfect for pet parents, commercial pet facilities, and golfers. Includes Sanitized® Antimicrobial, DualChill™IR Reflective and StatBlock™Anti-Static.

SYNLawn ROOFDECK PLATINUM Platinum SR 200: The ultimate artificial roof, deck, and patio grass for performance and safety. Nylon fibers provide a high melt resistance against window reflectivity, and the highest-rated safety rating in the industry.

For more information about SYNLawn's full range of products, visit www.SYNLawn.com .

ABOUT SYNLAWNⓇ

SYNLawnⓇ is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system that accounts for more than 70 percent renewable content. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , Pinterest and YouTube .

