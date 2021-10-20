SYNLawn® Wins Six Industry Awards from the Synthetic Turf Council

DALTON, Ga., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that its company, corporate leadership and distributors were recognized for their achievements in the artificial turf industry with six awards presented by the Synthetic Turf Council (STC).

"We are thrilled for our company and colleagues to be recognized for innovative projects, industry leadership and philanthropic endeavors that align with the STC's mission to improve the world through synthetic turf," said George Neagle, executive vice president at SYNLawn. "I also feel honored for receiving the Volunteer of the Year Award. It has been a privilege to work closely with the STC to help enhance the artificial turf industry."

