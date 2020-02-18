Synlogic Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic (Nasdaq: SYBX) announced today that Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., Synlogic's president and chief executive officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

9th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, February 25 at 1:00 pm ET in New York

at in Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Monday, March 2 at 2:10 pm ET in Boston

Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed under "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. Archived webcast recordings will be available on the Synlogic website for approximately 30 days after each event.

About Synlogic

Synlogic is pioneering the development of a novel class of living medicines, Synthetic Biotic™ medicines, based on its proprietary drug development platform. Synlogic leverages the tools and principles of synthetic biology to genetically engineer beneficial microbes to perform or deliver critical functions missing or damaged due to disease. When delivered orally, Synthetic Biotic medicines are designed to function in the gut to compensate for the dysfunctional metabolic pathway and have a systemic effect, with the potential to significantly improve symptoms of disease for affected patients. The Company's lead program in this area, SYNB1618, targets PKU. In addition, the Company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of more common diseases, including inflammatory and immune disorders, and cancer. Synlogic's first immuno-oncology program, SYNB1891, is in clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphoma. Synlogic is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). For more information, please visit www.synlogictx.com.

SOURCE Synlogic, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.synlogictx.com

