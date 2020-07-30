Synlogic Announces Promotion of Antoine 'Tony' Awad to Chief Operating Officer and Additions to Leadership Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced the promotion of Antoine 'Tony' Awad to the position of Chief Operating Officer. As Chief Operating Officer, Tony will drive Synlogic's end to end development & manufacturing organization and supply chain as well as have broader corporate operations responsibilities, inclusive of laboratory operations, IT infrastructure, and the quality organization.

"At Synlogic, we are executing on our mission to bring the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine and continue to grow our leadership team to advance that mission," said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic's president and chief executive officer. "Tony's leadership has been instrumental in realizing a critical component of that mission – bringing Synthetic Biotic medicines from lab to the clinic and paving the way for potential future commercialization. This expanded role is both a recognition of his impact on Synlogic and a signal of the criticality of manufacturing capabilities to our future success."

"Thank you to Aoife and Synlogic for the trust and teamwork over the past two years," said Tony Awad, Synlogic's chief operating officer. "I am looking forward to continuing to advance the Synthetic Biotic platform and potentially providing new treatment options to patients with PKU, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, and other devastating diseases."

Tony joined Synlogic in December 2018 as Head of Technical Operations. He brings over 15 years of experience in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry with substantial experience in the development and manufacturing of novel therapeutics from pre-IND studies through global commercialization. Prior to joining Synlogic, Tony served as Senior Vice President of CMC and Operations at Abpro Therapeutics and L.E.A.F. Pharmaceuticals and served in roles of increasing responsibility at Ipsen Biosciences and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals. Tony is a graduate of Boston University and holds degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and conducted graduate research at Boston University School of Dental Medicine.

Synlogic also announced the appointment of Andrew Marsh as Head of Development Operations. Andrew brings over 15 years of experience across an array of therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology, and has executed initial IND through registrational human clinical studies.

Prior to joining Synlogic he served as Ra Pharmaceuticals' Head of Clinical Development. Andrew is a graduate of Boston University and holds a degree in biomedical engineering. He will be responsible for Clinical Operations, Biometrics, and Clinical Bioanalytics, and will drive execution of clinical studies of Synthetic Biotic medicines, including SYNB1618 for the potential treatment of PKU, SYNB8802 for the potential treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, and SYNB1891 for the potential treatment of solid tumors in combination with checkpoint inhibitors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

