Synlogic Appoints David Hava, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer

"We are thrilled to welcome Dave to the Synlogic executive team. His deep experience in developing drugs and leveraging strategic partnerships will further strengthen our synthetic biology research engine and provide critical scientific vision to support successful advancement of our Synthetic Biotic platform," said Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic's president and chief executive officer.

"I am delighted to join Synlogic. The research team has built the premier scientific and technology platform for engineered bacterial Synthetic Biotic medicines.," said David Hava, Ph.D., Synlogic's Chief Scientific Officer. "I have great enthusiasm for the potential of these unique medicines to provide clinical benefit. Now is an opportune time for me to join the team given the rapid clinical and preclinical progression of programs against multiple metabolic and immunology targets."

Dr. Hava brings more than a decade of senior experience in research and development to Synlogic, including deep academic expertise in pillars of synthetic biology. Prior to joining Synlogic, David served as CSO at Metera Pharmaceuticals. David has also served as CSO at Pulmatrix Inc., where he led the Research and Development organization in the company's development of their delivery platform. David has co-authored dozens of papers and abstracts focusing on immunology, pulmonary infectious disease and chronic lung diseases, advanced four assets into the clinic, and executed multiple value creating research and clinical partnerships.

Dr. Hava earned his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology and Microbiology at Tufts University and completed his post-doctoral training at Harvard Medical School studying immunology and host-pathogen interactions.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

