Synlogic to Present at Upcoming Virtual Banking and Industry Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Synlogic, Inc. (Nasdaq: SYBX), a clinical stage company bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine, today announced that Aoife Brennan, M.B. Ch.B., Synlogic's President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of the executive team will present at the following virtual banking and industry conferences:

BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference : Dr. Brennan will have an on-demand presentation starting on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 .

: Dr. Brennan will have an on-demand presentation starting on . Cantor Fitzgerald Industry Panel : Dr. Brennan will present at 10:00 am on Thursday, February 18, 2021 .

: Dr. Brennan will present at 10:00 am on . SVB Leerink 10 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference : The Company will present at 5:00 pm on Thursday, February 25, 2021 .

: The Company will present at 5:00 pm on . Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference : The Company will present at 9:10 am on Thursday, March 4, 2021 .

: The Company will present at 9:10 am on . H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference: The Company will present at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 .

The Company will present at 4:00 pm on . Chardan's 3rd Annual Microbiome Medicines Summit: The Company will present at 1:30 pm on Monday, March 8, 2021 .

These are virtual events. A live webcast of the presentations, if available, can be accessed under "Event Calendar" in the Investors & Media section of the Company's website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available on the Synlogic website for approximately 30 days after the event.

About Synlogic

Synlogic™ is bringing the transformative potential of synthetic biology to medicine. With a premiere synthetic biology platform that leverages a reproducible, modular approach to microbial engineering, Synlogic designs Synthetic Biotic medicines that target validated underlying biology to treat disease in new ways. Synlogic's proprietary pipeline includes Synthetic Biotics for the treatment of metabolic disorders including Phenylketonuria (PKU) and Enteric Hyperoxaluria (HOX). The company is also building a portfolio of partner-able assets in immunology and oncology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, clinical development plans, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Synlogic may identify forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential of Synlogic's platform to develop therapeutics to address a wide range of diseases including: cancer, inborn errors of metabolism, and inflammatory and immune disorders; the future clinical development of Synthetic Biotic medicines; the approach Synlogic is taking to discover and develop novel therapeutics using synthetic biology; and the expected timing of Synlogic's clinical trials and availability of clinical trial data. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the clinical and preclinical development process; the ability of Synlogic to protect its intellectual property rights; and legislative, regulatory, political and economic developments, as well as those risks identified under the heading "Risk Factors" in Synlogic's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Synlogic's current views with respect to future events. Synlogic anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Synlogic may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, Synlogic specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Synlogic's view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

