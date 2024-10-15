Synnefo Partners with Aprecomm to Deliver a Cloud- and AI-powered Customer Experience Management Super-stack Tailored for Mid-size Broadband Service Providers

The new strategic partnership combines Aprecomm's customer experience applications suite with Synnefo's OSS and BSS solutions. The best-of-breed super-stack enables broadband service providers to transform subscriber management through a unified package that can be deployed instantaneously from the cloud.

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aprecomm (www.aprecomm.ai), the intuitive network and customer experience platform provider, announced today that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Synnefo (www.synnefoims.com), an OSS, BSS, IMS, SMS supplier to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Multi-System Operators (MSOs) in India and across the globe.

The move combines both companies' market-leading solutions, enabling Synnefo to offer a customer experience 'super-stack' that brings service providers an integrated and seamless approach for CPE management, subscriber billing, support, and network performance optimization to save time and money.

"In today's highly competitive market where there are fewer barriers to churn, providers must move to compete on the actual experience that customers receive," said Pramod Gummaraj, Founder & CEO of Aprecomm. "With multiple failure points, such as WiFi interference, and the low latency high-performance needs of intensive applications such as video and gaming, raw speed no longer guarantees customer satisfaction. By combining our solution—including advanced quality of experience measurement, performance optimization and proactive support tools—with its OSS and BSS, Synnefo can bring all types of communications service providers a low-friction, turnkey solution, enabling them to offer the best customer experience at every touch point."

Synnefo has integrated Aprecomm's ACS and quality of experience software with its OSS and BSS solution, offering the software super-stack to existing customers and new prospects. The combined solution suits ISPs and Broadband Service Providers looking for a unified experience management platform and billing solution that removes the headache of engaging and integrating multiple vendor offerings. The Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) approach means that the software can be launched imminently from the cloud and includes all the tools needed for CPE device configuration and upgrade, customer billing, and network performance and optimization, right down to the granular application level. The solution is perfectly positioned to enable service providers to increase customer satisfaction and drive operational efficiencies.

"We are constantly looking for ways to bring the latest tools to ISPs and Broadband Service Providers," said Vijay Ahire, Co-founder & CTO of Synnefo. "Synnefo OSS and BSS are already deployed with over 350 service providers—this move presents opportunities to upgrade existing customers and target new markets in India, Africa and the Middle East, which is saturated with mid-size service providers looking for a cost-effective solution."

Serving both residential and business subscribers, Aprecomm's CX suite helps broadband service providers transform their approaches to connectivity, ensuring that consumers can enjoy online experiences without wasting time managing their WiFi networks. By using sophisticated artificial intelligence—including a unique quality of experience algorithm—Aprecomm is paving the way to intuitive zero-touch networks by taking a self-optimizing and self-healing approach to managed WiFi, tuning the network to the unique needs of each user and the application they are using.

On the back end, Aprecomm's advanced analytics and automated support tools provide access to real-time data, enabling service providers to monitor end-to-end network performance to predict and resolve problems before they reach the subscriber. Its CX suite is field-proven to increase subscriber satisfaction and reduce operational costs—service providers have seen multiple improvements[1] across 100% of their networks, such as a 62% reduction in truck rolls, a 35% improvement in first-call resolutions and a 30% reduction in call resolution times.

The combined solution will be demonstrated at Syneffo's booth D4 at SCAT2024 in Mumbai from October 17th to 19th.

About Aprecomm

Aprecomm harnesses the power of AI to provide a unique applications suite that enables service providers to create self-optimizing and self-healing broadband networks.

Our quality of experience engine monitors and optimizes WiFi performance to ensure that consumers enjoy the best possible internet experiences, at the same time, our cloud-based support applications leverage real-time data to predict and resolve customer service issues before they happen, saving providers time and money.

Aprecomm manages over 7 million home and business locations, partnering with more than 45 service providers worldwide.

Together, we are making intuitive networks a reality.

About Synnefo

Since its founding in 2010, Synnefo has remained dedicated to revolutionizing software solutions for ISPs. Over the years, we've partnered with small, medium, and large ISPs globally, offering comprehensive software solutions and continuous research that goes beyond conventional approaches. Our mission is to maximize revenue and minimize technical complexities, easing the operations and positioning Synnefo as the ultimate one-stop platform for ISPs and MSOs. From broadband management to CATV services, we provide seamless, scalable solutions that drive efficiency and innovation in the ISP industry.

Synnefo was built by a team of experts in CRM, ISP networks, and system architecture dedicated to managing the ISP lifecycle. With a focus on ease and transparency, Synnefo seamlessly manages the entire ecosystem. Regardless of geographical boundaries, our core objective is to collaborate for our clients' success, driven by years of dedication to achieving excellence in all that we do.

Synnefo has successfully onboarded over 350 ISPs globally, establishing a presence in more than ten countries. Its key differentiator and unique selling point (USP) is exceptional support.

[1] Data sampled from a broadband service provider who monitored 400,000 subscribers over 12 months ending August 2022.

