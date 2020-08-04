SYNNEX Canada Named "HP Inc. Partner of the Year"

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Canada Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, was named a 2019 "HP Inc. Partner of the Year." The company's annual Partner of the Year Awards honor top-performing partners for exemplary achievements in growth and innovation. SYNNEX Canada was lauded in the sub-category of Canada Distributor of the Year.

HP's 2019 Canada partner award winners were selected based on a variety of criteria including strategic growth and innovation, and were given in the categories of Personal Systems, Print Hardware and Supplies across distributors, national solution providers and resellers.

"Channel partners are the lifeblood of our business, and it's a pleasure to recognize the achievements of this year's partner award winners, each of whom have demonstrated exceptional growth through innovation and a true commitment to our mutual customers," said John Cammalleri, Vice President, Commercial Channel Sales, Canada, HP Inc. "We congratulate SYNNEX Canada on this well-deserved recognition, and thank them for their continued partnership with HP."

"SYNNEX Canada values HP as a strategic partner, and our collaborative relationship in developing innovative solutions for our customers is testament to the success that can be achieved when vendors and distributors work closely together," said Mitchell Martin, President, SYNNEX Canada. "We are honored to receive this award and proud of all that our teams have accomplished in helping our customers grow their businesses."

