SYNNEX' Concentrix Division Announces Acquisition of Convergys

FREMONT, Calif., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) and Convergys, today announced they have reached a definitive agreement in which SYNNEX would acquire Convergys, and integrate it with Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary and top global provider of customer engagement CRM BPO services. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the 2018 calendar year, subject to the approval of shareholders of both companies, regulatory requirements, and customary closing conditions.

This transaction accelerates Concentrix' leadership position in the industry and creates a premier global customer engagement services company providing next generation customer experience and business improvements to market-leading brands. Concentrix strengthens its profile in the delivery of high value services to a strong, diverse client portfolio that includes high growth market-disruptor companies and a strong representation of Fortune 1000 clients. The acquisition brings together a skilled global talent pool both credentialed in operational excellence and highly experienced in strategic verticals and digital transformation services. The geographic reach combined will be one of the most robust global footprints in the industry.

"We continue to be focused on driving superior returns to our shareholders through our investments" stated Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation. "This transaction is expected to enhance our earning potential while continuing our strategy of investing in high value services. Following this acquisition, we expect to have a solid leadership position in Technology Solutions and Concentrix businesses, with a more balanced adjusted EBITDA contribution."

"The pace of change in customer experience requires constant innovation and service transformation, delivered globally, at scale," said Chris Caldwell, President of Concentrix. "A unique customer engagement strategy with next generation experiences and business improvements is critical. Following this acquisition, we believe Convergys will add an amazing team with additional subject matter expertise, thought leadership and innovative execution that will benefit clients. We are incredibly excited to welcome the great talent from Convergys to our Concentrix team."

Financial Transaction Details:

SYNNEX to acquire Convergys for $26.50 per share, which includes $13.25 per share in cash and 0.1193 SYNNEX common shares for each share of Convergys common stock, subject to a two-way collar

Purchase price of approximately $2.43 billion

Expect non-GAAP EPS accretion of mid-single digits in the first year, reaching double-digits by the second year

Expect cost synergies of $50 million in the first year, achieving a minimum of $150 million by the third year

Expect debt to adjusted EBITDA of approximately 3.5x leverage at closing, and expected return to historical levels of 2.5x or less within 18-24 months

Secured committed financing for the purchase price and to maintain appropriate liquidity for ongoing working capital needs

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

About Concentrix

Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), is a leading business services company. We focus on customer engagement and improving business outcomes for over 450 global clients across many continents. Our 100,000+ staff deliver technology-infused, omni-channel customer experience management, marketing optimization, digital, consulting, analytics and back office solutions in 40+ languages from 125+ delivery centers. We serve automotive; banking and financial services; insurance; healthcare; technology; consumer electronics; media and communications; retail and e-commerce; travel and transportation; and energy and public sector clients. Visit www.concentrix.com to learn more.

About Convergys

Convergys delivers consistent, quality customer experiences in 58 languages around the globe. We partner with our clients to improve customer loyalty, reduce costs, and generate revenue through an extensive portfolio of capabilities, including customer care, analytics, tech support, collections, home agent, and end-to-end selling. We are committed to delighting our clients and their customers, delivering value to our shareholders, and creating opportunities for our talented, caring employees in 33 countries around the world. Visit www.convergys.com to learn more.

