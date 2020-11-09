SYNNEX Corporation 5G Acceleration Initiative Enables Mobility Resellers with Available 5G Solutions

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the launch of its 5G Acceleration Initiative delivered via the SYNNEX Mobility Program and available to the U.S. IT channel.

Through the program, mobility solutions resellers benefit from SYNNEX' strong carrier relationships, flexible 5G device options, 5G vertical solutions blueprint, and industry-leading mobility practice to deliver next-generation 5G business solutions to customers today.

The 5G Acceleration Initiative assists mobility resellers in determining the types of 5G technology available across carriers and markets. The SYNNEX line card of carrier-certified devices from leading manufacturers includes all connectivity options available from handsets and tablets to hotspots and routers. In addition, partners receive the tools to build specific, end-to-end vertical solutions.

"Through this initiative, we are providing strategic guidance well ahead of the market to our customers and partners to clarify the opportunity to deliver 5G solutions," said Darren Harbaugh, Senior Vice President, Stellr, Cloud, Mobility and IoT. "Beginning the 5G conversation now will future-proof customers on the technology curve to deliver enhanced capabilities that solve business problems in every vertical and industry."

5G is the next evolution of carrier wireless technology that delivers greater speed and lower latency to make possible solutions like augmented reality, virtual reality, wireline WAN replacement, IoT and automated vehicle solutions, and real-time media streaming.

"5G is a wireless technology advancement that will unlock incredible innovation," said Matt Montgomery, Managing Director, National Business Telesales and Mobility Channel Sales, Verizon. "Verizon's 5G deployment, along with our strong partnership with SYNNEX, is positioned to enable channel innovation in ways not previously possible."

The SYNNEX 5G Acceleration Initiative provides the framework to leverage opportunities across industry verticals that enable new solutions beyond what 4G could deliver such as wayfinding and AR/VR for

assisted care, enhanced workforce collaboration and mobile HD streaming solutions for enterprise, AR for public safety applications, and infotainment and smart shopping in retail.

Samsung Electronics America complements what the carriers are rolling out through their B2B mobile handset and tablet strategy. "Enterprises will lead the charge in 5G adoption by accelerating a new generation of mobile applications," said Taher Behbehani, General Manager and Head of Mobile B2B Business, Samsung Electronics America. "To help drive this adoption across industries, Samsung offers a range of 5G mobile devices for business use – from flagship and mid-tier phones to the first 5G tablet. Working together with top partners like SYNNEX, we are well-positioned to lead 5G in the enterprise."

Combined with SYNNEX' Mobility Program, the SYNNEX 5G Acceleration Initiative adds value to partners by helping them further monetize the growing ecosystem of 5G OEM mobility solutions with a carrier collaboration framework that pays commission on all 5G devices that are sold and activated.

The 5G Acceleration Initiative is also helping the channel capitalize on the vast ecosystem opportunity beyond 5G mobility solutions. SYNNEX delivers a large portfolio of infrastructure, cloud, and security vendor solutions critical to the delivery of a 5G network or implementation. Through the 5G Acceleration Initiative, channel partners have a distributor partner that not only enables them with 5G solutions they can sell today but is committed to a solution portfolio that grows with future 5G advancements.

"We are excited to be part of the SYNNEX 5G Acceleration Initiative. Cradlepoint is a leader in the Wireless WAN market and a first-mover in clean-slate designed 5G network edge solutions for enterprise," said Lindsay Notwell, Senior Vice President of 5G Strategy and Global Carrier Operations, Cradlepoint. "Additionally, Cradlepoint can collaborate with SYNNEX partners to deliver a Pathway to 5G Workshop that explores relevant use cases and the steps organizations can take now to get ready for 5G."

