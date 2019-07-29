SYNNEX Corporation Adds Arista Networks to Address Datacenter and Campus Networking Markets in the IT Channel

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that it has signed an agreement with Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in software-driven cloud networking solutions for large datacenter and campus environments, to address the growing need for large-scale networking solutions in the IT channel. Resellers can access Arista Networks' leading solutions and pair them with comprehensive, value-added SYNNEX services that address the entire sales cycle.

"Arista Networks continues to provide simplified, yet intuitive offerings that meet the increased need for leading technology solutions around datacenter and campus networking," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "We are pleased to complement their solutions with a dedicated SYNNEX team as well as our extensive pre- and post-sales support offerings, which enable customers to effectively take advantage of this exciting, high-growth market."

Resellers have access to the entire Arista Networks line through SYNNEX and can leverage the company's Cognitive Cloud Networking approach, which brings operational consistency and modern cloud principles to the enterprise campus. By reducing operational expenses through simplified architectures, data-driven analytics and segment-based security, Arista Networks offers a complete enterprise networking portfolio spanning the datacenter, cloud and campus.

"We are pleased to work with SYNNEX to expand our channel reach as we continue to invest in our datacenter and campus networking solutions," said Ed Chapman, Vice President of Business Development, Strategic Alliances and Worldwide Channel Sales, Arista Networks. "Their expertise in secure networking, paired with their deep level of service and support offerings, will help resellers take their businesses to new heights."

Comprehensive pre- and post-sales support offerings available through SYNNEX include assistance with virtual and onsite networking assessments, bill of materials and configurations, proof of concept demonstrations and NFR appliances, and access to training. The dedicated SYNNEX Arista Networks team can help with business development, product management and specialization, pricing support and overall business management. SYNNEX also offers flexible financing options including subscription and consumption based programs. This high level of support is designed to help customers increase operational efficiencies and effectively grow their businesses.

To learn more about Arista Networks through SYNNEX, email arista@synnex.com. For more information about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

