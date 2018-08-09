SYNNEX Corporation Adds Cisco Offerings to CLOUDSolv Platform

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE : SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced the availability of several Cisco solutions on its North American CLOUDSolv platform including Cisco Umbrella, the industry's first secure Internet gateway in the cloud; Cisco CMX, location-based analystics for mobile experiences; and the Cisco Webex Teams collaboration tool. The completion comes in addition to the recent integration of Westcon-Comstor Americas, which is now a SYNNEX Corporation company.

"Having Cisco cloud solutions offered on the CLOUDSolv platform is a significant milestone for SYNNEX as well as our partner base," said Rob Moyer, Vice President, Cloud Services, Mobility and IoT, SYNNEX Corporation. "In addition to helping us meet the needs of more partners in cloud, networking and security, the availability of these Cisco solutions demonstrates one of the many ways SYNNEX and Westcon-Comstor Americas are able to leverage each other's strengths to address the demands our partners are facing in the channel."

The Cisco offerings are available to SYNNEX customers through its CLOUDSolv marketplace. This gives customers the ability to transact Cisco solutions at high scale, 24/7/365 with a low-touch and streamlined ordering system. By working with SYNNEX, customers can experience greater product availability, ordering efficiencies and additional savings.

"Synnex and Cisco share a strong commitment to delivering IT solutions that help our mutual partners drive recurring revenues and growth," said Andrew Sage, Vice President, Americas Distribution, Cisco. "The addition of Cisco cloud offerings into the CLOUDSolv platform represents another milestone in offering Cisco cloud products on a cloud marketplace that simplifies the ordering and managing of Cisco solutions for partners."

According to partner Scott Landis, President & CEO of VOX Network Solutions, "We are excited to see Cisco cloud services being offered through the SYNNEX CLOUDSolv marketplace. This availability is significant as it helps us accelerate the ordering and provisioning of Cisco services and seamlessly manage our customers' subscriptions, both of which are critical factors to successfully compete in today's cloud market."

The SYNNEX CLOUDSolv marketplace offers a complete package of cloud-based solutions to resellers. Resellers buying Cisco are able to take advantage of consolidated invoicing, which allows them to receive a single monthly invoice for all of their contracts. In addition, resellers can access an end-customer management portal, allowing them to give their customers access to manage their own license accounts.

To learn more about Cisco through SYNNEX Corporation, email CLOUDSolv@synnex.com. For more information about SYNNEX Corporation, visit www.synnexcorp.com.

