SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #158 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies

FREMONT, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, announced today that its Fortune 500 ranking advanced 11 positions to #158. The Fortune 500 list ranks the largest US companies based on their prior year's annual revenue. SYNNEX reported $20 billion in revenue for its 2018 fiscal year, a 17.6 percent year-over-year increase.

SYNNEX Corporation operates two business segments: Technology Solutions, which brings the most relevant technology solutions to market by supporting resellers, system integrators, retailers, and direct markets with services and products for end consumers, and Concentrix, which improves business outcomes through advanced business process outsourcing services using deep domain knowledge and technology across 10 verticals in more than 40 countries.

"We are proud of our premier service offerings, which are reflected in record financial performance in fiscal 2018. Both business segments are leaders within their respective marketplaces: Technology Solutions, delivering comprehensive IT solutions to the Americas, and Concentrix, entering fiscal 2019 as the #2 global provider of customer care services. This is driven by an expanding value proposition that resonates with our clients," said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation.

"With more than 220,000 associates around the world, we are also extremely proud of their contributions to society, both locally and globally, with numerous humanitarian efforts and support for charitable causes that have a meaningful, positive impact to the communities in which we operate."

Since its debut on the Fortune 500 list in 2007 at #360, SYNNEX has moved up 202 spots to its current position at #158.

