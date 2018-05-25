SYNNEX Corporation Advances to #169 on the Fortune 500 List of Largest Companies

SYNNEX Corporation operates two business segments: Technology Solutions, which brings the most relevant technology solutions to market to help partners sustainably grow their businesses; and Concentrix, which improves business outcomes through customer engagement, maximized customer ecosystems, innovative technology, advanced analytics and process optimization.

"SYNNEX' record performance, organic investments, and the strategic acquisition of Westcon-Comstor Americas contributed to a successful year as we continued to expand our business reach," said Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, SYNNEX Corporation. "Our continued success would not be possible without the support from our associates, partners and customers worldwide."

Since its debut on the Fortune 500 list in 2007 at #360, SYNNEX has moved up 191 spots to its current position at #169.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

