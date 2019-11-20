SYNNEX Corporation Announces 2019 Varnex Signature Award Winners

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2019 SYNNEX Fall Varnex) – SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that 15 member companies and 7 individual members of its Varnex community have been recognized with Varnex Signature Awards, a selection of highly regarded awards spanning key categories of success in the U.S. and Canada.

Varnex is SYNNEX' peer-to-peer community of small-to-medium business (SMB) resellers united in a spirit of collaboration to drive growth and achieve success in the IT channel. The Varnex Signature Award winners are determined by comparing year-over-year achievements across the community.

"Each of this year's Varnex Signature Award honorees embody the values of our community, putting collaboration and innovation at the forefront of their approach as they create impactful solutions that solve customer challenges," said Bob Stegner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "SYNNEX is honored to recognize the achievement of these recipients, and we applaud their continued hard work and dedication within the IT channel."

The 2019 Varnex Signature Award winners are:

Vendor-specific awards:

HPE Partner of the Year – NWN Corporation

HPI Partner of the Year – Sehi Computer Products

Lexmark Top Partner – Blue Tech

Cisco Top Impact Player – Virtual Graffiti

Microsoft Top Growth CSP Partner – MicroAge

C2G Partner of the Year – Better Direct

Lenovo Partner of the Year – DHE Computer Systems

Startech.com Top Growth Partner – Government Acquisitions

Xerox Partner of the Year – GREENAN

U.S. awards:

Varnex Top Revenue / Partner of the Year – NWN Corporation

Varnex Sales Award – Small VAR –SereneIT

Varnex Sales Award – Medium VAR – Island Tech Services

Varnex Sales Award – Large VAR –Netsync Network Solutions

Varnex President's Award – Al Toper , STI Computer Services

, STI Computer Services Spirit Award East – John Miller , DBISP

, DBISP Spirit Award West – Bob Inpyn , Team One Networking

, Team One Networking Varnex Gives Back – Paul Zoz , Bizco Technologies

, Bizco Technologies Legacy Award – Leisa Johnson , RAM Computer Supply

Canadian awards:

Partner of the Year West – Island Key Computer

Partner of the Year Central – Advanced Office Solutions

Partner of the Year East – Phaselock Systems International

Partner of the Year / Spirit Award – Alex Bichuch , IPConnectX

, IPConnectX Founder's Award – Christopher Brooks , Outsource IT

Conference awards:

Best Vendor Booth – Eaton

Best Vendor Breakout – Lenovo

