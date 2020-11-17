SYNNEX Corporation Announces 2020 Varnex Signature Award Winners

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (from 2020 Varnex Fall Virtual Conference) – SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced its 2020 Varnex Signature Award winners. Varnex is SYNNEX Corporation's peer-to-peer community of small-to-medium business (SMB) resellers united in a spirit of collaboration to drive growth and achieve success in the IT channel. The Varnex Signature Award winners are determined by comparing year-over-year achievements across the community in the US and Canada.

"We are very pleased to recognize this year's Varnex Signature Award winners," said Bob Stegner, Senior Vice President, Marketing, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. "In a year that has presented an array of new challenges for reseller partners across the IT channel, these honorees have worked alongside SYNNEX to adjust their business strategies while ensuring success for their customers and propelling the entire industry forward."

2020 US Varnex Signature Award winners include :

Company Awards:

HPE Partner of the Year – Dyntek Services, Inc.

HPI Partner of the Year – ACP CreativIT

Lexmark Partner of the Year – EBM

Cisco Partner of the Year – MNJ Technologies

Microsoft Partner of the Year – Checkpoint Services

C2G Partner of the Year – Future Tech Enterprise

Lenovo Partner of the Year – DHE Computer Systems

StarTech.com Partner of the Year – Golden Star Technology

LG Partner of the Year – Westwind Computer Products

AMD Partner of the Year – Sehi Computer Products

Sales Awards

Overall Revenue – NWN Corporation

Sales Award: Small VAR – Procellis Technology Inc.

Sales Award: Medium VAR – ADAPTURE

Sales Award: Large VAR – Golden Star Technology Inc.

Spirit Awards

President's Award – Thomas Lohr , Techworks Consulting

, Techworks Consulting Spirit Award West – iT1 Source

Spirit Award East – Roeing IT Solutions

Varnex Gives Back Award – Business Continuity Technologies

Legacy Award – Sehi Computer Products

2020 Canada Varnex Signature Award winners include :

Canada West Partner of the Year – Anchor Managed Solutions Ltd.

Canada Central Partner of the Year – Tuor Networks Inc.

Canada East Partner of the Year – NWD Systems

Founder's Award – Members IT Group Inc.

Spirit Award – YMCM Inc.

To learn more about the SYNNEX Varnex Signature Community in the US and Canada, visit www.varnexcommunity.com or call 866-501-5536. Interested US resellers can also email [email protected] and Canadian resellers can email [email protected].

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

