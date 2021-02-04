SYNNEX Corporation Announces Board of Directors Transition

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading provider of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry, today announced that Greg Quesnel will not stand for re-election to the company's Board of Directors at the company's annual meeting of stockholders on March 16, 2021.

"We want to thank Greg for his service to SYNNEX during a period that encompassed significant growth and many strategic acquisitions," said Kevin Murai, Chairman of the SYNNEX Board of Directors. "We have been fortunate to have such a high-caliber individual on our Board and wish him all the best."

Mr. Quesnel has served as a member of the SYNNEX Board since 2005 and currently serves as Chair of SYNNEX' Compensation Committee and as a member of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

"Greg has been an instrumental part of the SYNNEX board for over 15 years, and we thank him for his guidance, mentoring and insights during the company's rapid growth trajectory," said Dwight Steffensen, Lead Director of the SYNNEX Board of Directors. "We wish Greg and his family all the best as he embarks on his retirement."

"I also want to personally thank Greg for his guidance and support," said Dennis Polk, President and CEO.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading provider of a comprehensive range of distribution, systems design and integration services for the technology industry to a wide range of enterprises. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in our Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended November 30, 2020 and in subsequent SEC filings. Statements included in this press release are based upon information known to SYNNEX Corporation as of the date of this release, and SYNNEX Corporation does not intend to update information contained in this press release.

Copyright 2021 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX and the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

Investor Contact :

Liz Morali

Investor Relations

SYNNEX Corporation

[email protected]

(510) 668-8436

SNX-G

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.synnex.com

